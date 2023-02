Depeche Mode Announce 29 Additional North American Dates On The 'Memento Mori' World Tour

The Live Nation-presented tour begins March 23 with a limited North American run featuring stops at New York's Madison



Memento Mori World Tour 2023 - Leg One:

March 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

April 2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

April 5 - Chicago, IL - - United Center

April 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

April 12 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

April 14 - New York, NY - Madison

May 16 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

May 18 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

May 20 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 - Stockholm, SE -

May 26 - Leipzig, DE - - Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 - Bratislava, SK - Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 - Lyon, FR - - Groupama Stadium

June 2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 - Madrid, ES - - Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 - Bern, CH - - Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 - Dublin, IE - - Malahide Castle

June 17 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium

June 20 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion

June 22 - Lille, FR - - Stade

June 24 - Paris, FR - - Stade de France

June 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Parken

June 29 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

July 1 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 - Bordeaux, FR - Matmut Atlantique

July 7 - Berlin, DE - - Olympiastadion

July 9 - Berlin, DE - - Olympiastadion

July 12 - Rome, IT - -

July 14 - Milan, IT - - San Siro

July 16 - Bologna, IT -

July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT - Wörthersee Stadion

July 23 - Zagreb, HR -

July 26 - Bucharest, RO -

July 28 - Budapest, HU - Puskás Aréna

July 30 - Prague, CZ - - Letňany Airport

August 2 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy

August 4 - Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena

August 6 - Tallinn, EE - - Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8 - Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 - Oslo, NO - - Telenor Arena





October 1 Dallas, TX - - American Airlines Center

October 4 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 7 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

October 10 Orlando, FL - Amway Center

October 12 Miami, FL - - Miami-Dade Arena

October 19 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 21 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

October 23 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

October 25 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

October 28 New York, NY - Madison

October 31 Boston, MA - TD Garden

November 3 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

November 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

November 8 - Detroit, MI -

November 10 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

November 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

November 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

November 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

November 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

November 26 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

November 28 - Portland, OR - MODA Center

December 1 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

December 3 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

December 6 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

December 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

December 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the rapturous reception to their new single "Ghosts Again," Depeche Mode have added a new Fall leg of North American tour dates to the Memento Mori Tour, which will support Memento Mori, their forthcoming studio album due out March 24. With the addition of these 29 new shows, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees will now set out on a colossal 75-date tour - their 19th tour and their first in over five years.The Live Nation-presented tour begins March 23 with a limited North American run featuring stops at New York's Madison Square Garden, Chicago's United Center, and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. The band will then embark on their European stadium tour on May 16, with noted stops including the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin's Olympic Stadium, Milan's San Siro Stadium, and London's Twickenham Stadium.Following the end of the European summer run, the newly added tour dates bring the band back to North America in the Fall, with the tour stopping in Mexico City at Foro Sol before returning to the US and Canada.Newly announced tour stops include Austin's Moody Center, Vancouver's Rogers Arena, additional New York City shows at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and more, and concluding with a multi-night run in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum and Crypto.com Arena.Pre-sales will kick off with a Fan Pre-sale on Tuesday, February 21, with the general on sale beginning Friday, February 24 at 10am local time. For further information on the tour routing and ticket on-sale dates, please visit depechemode.com. The full listing of dates, cities and venues is also below. On the Memento Mori Tour, the band will once again be partnering with luxury watchmaker Hublot to support charity endeavors tied to the tour.Reception to the Memento Mori tour has been overwhelming with shows quickly selling out across Europe and North America, and over 1.5 million tickets already sold for the initial 46 shows. The tour is on track to be one of Depeche Mode's largest to date and is also well on its way to being one of the largest worldwide tours of 2023.The tour will feature Depeche Mode favorites and rarities, alongside new songs from Memento Mori, including the new single "Ghosts Again," which has been heralded as "a melancholic and joyful ode" (Vulture), "hypnotic" (Rolling Stone), and "a gorgeous, haunting song" (Revolver). The beautifully stark and cinematic Anton Corbijn-directed video for "Ghosts Again" released on February 9th can be viewed at https://depechemode.lnk.to/GhostsAgain.Having sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode remains an ever-evolving and singularly influential musical force. An indelible inspiration to fans, critics and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the opening of the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.