Depeche Mode Announce 29 Additional North American Dates On The 'Memento Mori' World Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Following the rapturous reception to their new single "Ghosts Again," Depeche Mode
have added a new Fall leg of North American tour dates to the Memento Mori Tour, which will support Memento Mori, their forthcoming studio album due out March 24. With the addition of these 29 new shows, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees will now set out on a colossal 75-date tour - their 19th tour and their first in over five years.
The Live Nation-presented tour begins March 23 with a limited North American run featuring stops at New York's Madison Square
Garden, Chicago's United Center, and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. The band will then embark on their European stadium tour on May 16, with noted stops including the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin's Olympic Stadium, Milan's San Siro Stadium, and London's Twickenham Stadium.
Following the end of the European summer run, the newly added tour dates bring the band back to North America
in the Fall, with the tour stopping in Mexico City at Foro Sol before returning to the US and Canada.
Newly announced tour stops include Austin's Moody Center, Vancouver's Rogers Arena, additional New York City shows at Madison Square
Garden and Barclays Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena
and more, and concluding with a multi-night run in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum and Crypto.com Arena.
Pre-sales will kick off with a Fan Pre-sale on Tuesday, February 21, with the general on sale beginning Friday, February 24 at 10am local time. For further information on the tour routing and ticket on-sale dates, please visit depechemode.com. The full listing of dates, cities and venues is also below. On the Memento Mori Tour, the band will once again be partnering with luxury watchmaker Hublot to support charity endeavors tied to the tour.
Reception to the Memento Mori tour has been overwhelming with shows quickly selling out across Europe
and North America, and over 1.5 million tickets already sold for the initial 46 shows. The tour is on track to be one of Depeche Mode's largest to date and is also well on its way to being one of the largest worldwide tours of 2023.
The tour will feature Depeche Mode
favorites and rarities, alongside new songs from Memento Mori, including the new single "Ghosts Again," which has been heralded as "a melancholic and joyful ode" (Vulture), "hypnotic" (Rolling Stone), and "a gorgeous, haunting song" (Revolver). The beautifully stark and cinematic Anton Corbijn-directed video for "Ghosts Again" released on February 9th can be viewed at https://depechemode.lnk.to/GhostsAgain.
Having sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode
remains an ever-evolving and singularly influential musical force. An indelible inspiration to fans, critics and artists alike, Depeche Mode
continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the opening of the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.
Memento Mori World Tour 2023 - Leg One:
March 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
March 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
April 2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
April 5 - Chicago, IL - - United Center
April 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
April 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
April 12 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
April 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
May 16 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
May 18 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
May 20 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 - Stockholm, SE - Friends
Arena
May 26 - Leipzig, DE - - Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 - Bratislava, SK - Národný Futbalový Štadión
May 31 - Lyon, FR - - Groupama Stadium
June 2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 - Madrid, ES - - Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 - Bern, CH - - Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 - Dublin, IE - - Malahide Castle
June 17 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium
June 20 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion
June 22 - Lille, FR - - Stade Pierre
Mauroy
June 24 - Paris, FR - - Stade de France
June 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Parken
June 29 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park
July 1 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 - Bordeaux, FR - Matmut Atlantique
July 7 - Berlin, DE - - Olympiastadion
July 9 - Berlin, DE - - Olympiastadion
July 12 - Rome, IT - - Stadio
Olympico
July 14 - Milan, IT - - San Siro
July 16 - Bologna, IT - Stadio
Renato Dall'Ara
July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT - Wörthersee Stadion
July 23 - Zagreb, HR - Arena
Zagreb
July 26 - Bucharest, RO - Arena
Națională
July 28 - Budapest, HU - Puskás Aréna
July 30 - Prague, CZ - - Letňany Airport
August 2 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy
August 4 - Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena
August 6 - Tallinn, EE - - Tallinna Lauluväljak
August 8 - Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 - Oslo, NO - - Telenor Arena
September
21 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol
September
29 - Austin, TX - - Moody Center
October 1 Dallas, TX - - American Airlines Center
October 4 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
October 7 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
October 10 Orlando, FL - Amway Center
October 12 Miami, FL - - Miami-Dade Arena
October 19 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
October 21 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
October 23 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
October 25 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
October 28 New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
October 31 Boston, MA - TD Garden
November 3 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
November 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
November 8 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars
Arena
November 10 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
November 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
November 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
November 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
November 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
November 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
November 26 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
November 28 - Portland, OR - MODA Center
December 1 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
December 3 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
December 6 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
December 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
December 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena