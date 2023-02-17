NF Releases Inspiring New Single And Video "Hope"



The track is accompanied by a suitably uplifting visual, which captures the MC's defiance and authenticity.



HOPE is the fifth studio album from the Billboard chart-topping, multi-platinum rapper. Known for rapping quick-witted lyrics over hip-hop beats and cinematic production, NF has built an obsessively loyal fanbase that has earned him the ranking of one of the Top 50 Most Streamed Rappers of All Time and established NF as one of the most consumed artists today. NF's HOPE is a 13-track album boasting notable Grammy-nominated features with singer/songwriter



"What's my definition of success? Listening to what your heart says," NF spits. "Standing up for what you know is right while everybody else is tucking their tail between their legs." He then repeats the question and elaborates on his response: "Being brave enough to dream big, grinding when you're told to just quit." NF shares his personal statement on perseverance in the face of adversity and what it takes to succeed. "It's believing in yourself when no one else/Does it's amazing/What a little bit of faith can do/If you don't even believe in you/Why would you think or expect anybody else/That's around you to,' the song shares.



"HOPE" is the lead single from the rapper's first album since 2019's platinum-selling The Search and his first longer project since 2021's acclaimed CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) mixtape.



Since launching his career with 2015's Mansion, the hip-hop heavy hitter has built an enormously loyal following that has earned him over 30 billion streams, 65 global certifications and counting as well as two chart-topping albums and 50 million weekly catalog streams. With the arrival of "HOPE," NF is ready to reach even greater heights.



TRACK LISTING

HOPE

MOTTO

CAREFUL (FEAT CORDAE)

MAMA

HAPPY

PANDEMONIUM

SUFFICE

GONE (FEAT. JULIA MICHAELS)

BULLET

TURN MY BACK

MISTAKE

LET EM PRAY

RUNNING



NF raps with raw grit and emotional authenticity, born of a lifetime of taking hits and getting back up again. He's earned 39 RIAA certifications,14 Platinum plaques, and 5 multi-Platinum honors. This success stems from genuine fan-fueled momentum — connecting directly with fans in an authentic way. His intimate yet propulsive tracks received two consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 with Perception and The Search. Often silent on self-promotion and social media, NF's massive achievements come straight from his music and lyrics resonating with fans. As Forbes noted, "NF's success speaks to what can be done these days outside of the traditional system, proving that with his strong fan base and his incredible drive, the success of NF is a true testament to his status as a talent in the hip-hop world." Nate Feuerstein came of age in Michigan, using music as both escape and expression, a way to channel his pain. Through the years, he's demonstrated the power of vulnerability on hits like " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Michigan rapper NF returns with the stirring new single "HOPE," out today via NF Real Music/ Virgin Music/ Universal Music. The lead single from his fifth album, also called HOPE finds the multi-Platinum hitmaker at his most raw and unfiltered as he assesses his musical journey thus far and looks to the future. The album is available for pre-order in a variety of formats including limited-edition boxsets, vinyl, and CDs signed by the artist.The track is accompanied by a suitably uplifting visual, which captures the MC's defiance and authenticity.HOPE is the fifth studio album from the Billboard chart-topping, multi-platinum rapper. Known for rapping quick-witted lyrics over hip-hop beats and cinematic production, NF has built an obsessively loyal fanbase that has earned him the ranking of one of the Top 50 Most Streamed Rappers of All Time and established NF as one of the most consumed artists today. NF's HOPE is a 13-track album boasting notable Grammy-nominated features with singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and rapper Cordae."What's my definition of success? Listening to what your heart says," NF spits. "Standing up for what you know is right while everybody else is tucking their tail between their legs." He then repeats the question and elaborates on his response: "Being brave enough to dream big, grinding when you're told to just quit." NF shares his personal statement on perseverance in the face of adversity and what it takes to succeed. "It's believing in yourself when no one else/Does it's amazing/What a little bit of faith can do/If you don't even believe in you/Why would you think or expect anybody else/That's around you to,' the song shares."HOPE" is the lead single from the rapper's first album since 2019's platinum-selling The Search and his first longer project since 2021's acclaimed CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) mixtape.Since launching his career with 2015's Mansion, the hip-hop heavy hitter has built an enormously loyal following that has earned him over 30 billion streams, 65 global certifications and counting as well as two chart-topping albums and 50 million weekly catalog streams. With the arrival of "HOPE," NF is ready to reach even greater heights.TRACK LISTINGHOPEMOTTOCAREFUL (FEAT CORDAE)MAMAHAPPYPANDEMONIUMSUFFICEGONE (FEAT. JULIA MICHAELS)BULLETTURN MY BACKMISTAKELET EM PRAYRUNNINGNF raps with raw grit and emotional authenticity, born of a lifetime of taking hits and getting back up again. He's earned 39 RIAA certifications,14 Platinum plaques, and 5 multi-Platinum honors. This success stems from genuine fan-fueled momentum — connecting directly with fans in an authentic way. His intimate yet propulsive tracks received two consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 with Perception and The Search. Often silent on self-promotion and social media, NF's massive achievements come straight from his music and lyrics resonating with fans. As Forbes noted, "NF's success speaks to what can be done these days outside of the traditional system, proving that with his strong fan base and his incredible drive, the success of NF is a true testament to his status as a talent in the hip-hop world." Nate Feuerstein came of age in Michigan, using music as both escape and expression, a way to channel his pain. Through the years, he's demonstrated the power of vulnerability on hits like " Let You Down " and "The Search." In 2015, he signed with Capitol Records; thus setting the stage to climb to rap dominance beginning with his album, Mansion followed by Therapy Session in 2016 and Perception in 2017, which debuted at No. 1 and eventually went 2x Platinum. In 2019, he dropped The Search, which also hit No. 1 and went Platinum. His 2021 project CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE), an inward-looking mixtape, again connected deeply with listeners, debuting within the top three on Billboard's Top 200 Albums Chart and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. Today, NF has tipped into global dominance having generated 30 billion streams and worldwide touring that has sold over half a million tickets to date. Emerging from a year of no new releases yet remaining one of the most consumed artists in the world, NF announces his forthcoming fifth studio album, HOPE.



