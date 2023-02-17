New Orleans Native, London-Based Soul Artist Acantha Lang Preps Debut Album Beautiful Dreams Out April 14, 2023





Acantha has built a dedicated legion of fans online through her "Standing On The Shoulders Of…" Soul series (currently over 9 million cumulative views across IG, YT & TikTok). She continues to move from strength to strength. She was accepted into the Recording Academy's (Grammy) 2022 member class and her last single "It's Gonna Be Alright" was on the first round ballots in three categories for the 65th Grammy Awards nominations. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After nearly three years at the Grill, Acantha was headhunted for Manhattan's renowned cabaret, The Box, where she became the club's first female MC - a role that ultimately catapulted her to London to open the UK's sister club. There, she was able to put together her band, write her own music, and start polishing her sound, evolving her voice into the mesmerizing, full-bodied instrument that American Songwriter has compared to the venerable vocal flutter of Aretha Franklin. "When I started making the music I wanted to make… there was no second thought, no confusion," says Acantha. "I knew exactly what I wanted to do, exactly what I wanted to say… and I couldn't have done that before now."'Beautiful Dreams' arrives on the heels of two very successful years for Acantha who in 2021 landed on Spotify's Best Retro Soul Songs list for her song "Sugar Woman" and their Best Funk Songs list in 2022 for single "River Keep Runnin.'"In 2022 she won 'New Artist of the Year Award' (Soul Tracks Readers' Choice Awards) and 'Blues Artist of the Year Award' presented by Jools Holland (Boisdale Music Awards). Last year, she was accepted into the Recording Academy's 2022 member class and her single "It's Gonna Be Alright" was on the first round ballots in three categories "to be considered" for Grammy nominations.Acantha is undoubtedly one-to-watch with over 1 million streams and counting. Thus far, she's earned praise from American Songwriter, Wonderland, Jazz FM, and BBC 6Music Funk & Soul's Craig Charles who distinguished her as "brilliant… an independent artist destined for world domination" in a recent interview for Blues & Soul Magazine.In just a few short years, Acantha has also built a dedicated fan following through her "Standing On The Shoulders Of…" Soul series (currently over 9 million cumulative views across IG, YT & TikTok) where she honors past stax and soul legends with spirited reimaginings of jukebox classics. Her exceptional take on the song, "I Wish I Knew How I Would Feel To Be Free," ultimately landed her a recent McDonald's TV spot in Europe, too, proving she's the perfect Nina Simone vocal stand-in.This month Acantha begins a 23-date Spring tour directly supporting Roachford across the UK. Stay tuned for much more to come from Acantha Lang soon.Acantha Lang is a Soul artist born & raised in New Orleans. After moving to London, Lang built a name for herself on the live circuit while also songwriting for the GRAMMY-nominated Robert Randolph & The Family Band. Acantha's debut EP, Sugar Woman was selected by Soul Tracks as their featured album of the month upon its August release & also earned her The New Artist of the Year Award for the 2021 Soul Tracks Readers' Choice Awards. Her debut single, "He Said/She Said" gained praise from Craig Charles (BBC 6Music Funk & Soul Show) who distinguished Acantha as "brilliant… an independent artist destined for world domination" in a recent interview for Blues & Soul Magazine. The single also appears on his recent compilation album, The Craig Charles Trunk of Funk Volume 2. Her music has over 1 million streams (and counting) and has been playlisted on top Spotify playlists including earning a spot on Spotify's Best Retro Songs of 2021 and Best Funk Songs of 2022 playlist.Acantha has built a dedicated legion of fans online through her "Standing On The Shoulders Of…" Soul series (currently over 9 million cumulative views across IG, YT & TikTok). She continues to move from strength to strength. She was accepted into the Recording Academy's (Grammy) 2022 member class and her last single "It's Gonna Be Alright" was on the first round ballots in three categories for the 65th Grammy Awards nominations.



