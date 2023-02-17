Break-Out Country Star Tayler Holder Wins Up N Country's 2023 Top Country Artist And Top Male Country Artist Of The Year





Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/artist/5Hz3IW691fbgGqLk4yvlNN New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Break-out Country Artist, Tayler Holder continues to feel the Nashville love with Up N Country awarding him the 2023 Top Country Artist Of The Year and Top Male Country Artist Of The Year. This award follows Tayler's recent premiere of his latest single " Marry You " with Holler as well as coverage in CMT, and being named one of Nashville's Rising Stars by Authority Magazine!Holder is settling his proverbial boots in Music City and being embraced by Nashville's Top Country Music Channel CMT by announcing Tayler as January's NEXT UP NOW ARTIST when they premiered the music video for his previous single "DRIVE" co-written by Tayler Holder, Shay Mooney, Daniel Ross, Benjy Davis, Simon Jay and Luke Shrestha and produced by Daniel Ross and Chapters (Simon Jay and Luke Shrestha). Along with the premiere the music video for " Drive " has aired on CMT 3x a day for the last 4 weeks which has puts the hunky country singer in front of 21 Million homes with the rotation of the video, as well as 17 million views across CMT's socials and a strong 17.8 million unique monthly followers from the premiere at CMT.com.Holder followed up this excitement from his fans with his latest release " Marry You " on January 27th following an exclusive premiere with Holler. This love song is ripe for being a Valentine's Day favorite as Holder describes it, "I wrote this song about meeting an individual and falling in love with them. Finding someone I can spend those special moments with for the rest of my life. Getting married and starting a family has always been something I've wanted, and I think this song exemplifies that. I truly can't wait till I meet the girl that makes this come true for me and I hope that my audience can feel the same emotions I do when I hear this song."Outside of music, many may know Holder from his viral success, where he has amassed more then 30 million followers across all his social platforms. However, now Tayler is doubling down on his music and making that his first priority. Growing up outside of Dallas in a small town called Alvarado, TX. Tayler Holder has always been an entertainer. At the age of 3 Tayler began racing and competing in motocross, a passion that Tayler still holds to this day, but now more of a hobby than a profession. After finishing High School via homeschooling Tayler moved out to California to follow his dreams to be an entertainer, and starting to create content for Instagram and Musical.ly, quickly growing his popularity on the platforms with his viral lip sync videos as well as his daily lifestyle content. Soon after that Tayler branched out into the world of acting with the online series DIRT where Tayler played the main character Luke who deals with love, and addiction as well as tapping into Tayler's first love in motocross. After joining TikTok, Tayler quickly grew to millions of followers on the platform, continuing to create viral content. After collaborating with members for years, Tayler joined the Hype House for a short period in 2020. Today Tayler Holder continues to create lifestyle content for his fans on social media, but he is now focusing a majority of his energy on his music career as things are quickly taking off for this talented singer-songwriter. Stay tuned to Tayler's socials below for more updates on the release of his next single as well as upcoming tour dates to be released soon.This interview-style show provides a platform for artists to showcase a performance as well as a fun and engaging interview conducted by host and Executive Producer, Sue Bonzell. Being on the show is an opportunity for artists to gain additional exposure to country music fans. The interviews are conducted in-person out of the video studio in Nashville, TN.Up N Country's mission is to create more awareness of the country music genre, create loyal country music enthusiasts and ambassadors, as well as help promote country artists via multimedia outlets, such as video, podcasts, social media and terrestrial radio. The show can be seen on YouTube and heard on audio podcast outlets such as Spotify, Google, Apple and Amazon.Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/taylerholder/TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@itstaylerholder?lang=enTwitter - https://twitter.com/TaylerHolderYouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/TaylerHolder?app=desktopSpotify- https://open.spotify.com/artist/5Hz3IW691fbgGqLk4yvlNN



