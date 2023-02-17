Anova Skyway Release Cinematic Video For "City Underground"





https://www.facebook.com/pg/anovaskywayband New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Houston's alternative prog metal / rock collective ANOVA SKYWAY have teamed up with renowned Romanian artist, composer and graphic designer Costin Chioreanu to present a one of a kind visual journey into their newest offering, "City Underground."Well known for his graphic works for At The Gates, Arch Enemy, Napalm Death, Arcturus, Darkthrone, Mayhem, Ulver and many others; Chioreanu expertly captures the perplexing collisions among different spiritual beliefs and dissects the common theme of love that runs through them all in this stunning cinematic work of art. Watch and listen to "City Underground" streaming now below:On tapping Costin Chioreanu to bring "City Underground" to life on screen, ANOVA SKYWAY drummer Mike Marksberry shares, "Sean worked with Costin during his days with Oceans of Slumber (Costin did the Epic video for "No Color No Light'' Featuring Tom Englund of Evergrey) We absolutely fell in love with his style and were excited to pitch him on City Underground. We figured the building nature of the song and the subject matter would translate well. Costin dug the concept and got to work!"On the story behind the concept of City Underground, Costin Chioreanu explains, "At one point, the story brings together four different characters, with different types of perception installed. Their "glasses" makes their installed persona perceive the same image in different ways, each being tuned to a specific type of perception. However two of the four characters have the same perception, and with their round "glasses" they understand the concept of "love" in the same way which is perceived differently by the other two characters. The story shows how characters with different installed types of perception are fighting each other over a subject. As the pain of carrying their persona into a world which is obviously based on a predefined set of values becomes more clear, each character is fighting for the illusion of winning which becomes heavier and heavier as understanding grows. While knowledge and self analysis of the couple grows, everything becomes more clear. There is actually one single set of installed perception and while the apocalypse of hypocritical interdependency is in full process, the museum of pre-defined human values gets weaker and weaker within each character."Produced by Dean Dichoso with music by ANOVA SKYWAY alongside Louis Abramson (Jolly) and lyrics written by Garret West (Former Anova Vocalist now of DieHumane),"City Underground" comes from ANOVA SKYWAY's latest EP Reset. The six song EP continues to impress with two of its previously released tracks making significant impact at radio. Their premiere single, " Horizon " hit #34 on the Billboard (BDS) Indicator chart, while "Spark" reached #18 on the SMR top 50! Listen to previously released Reset tracks " Horizon ", "Translucent" and "Spark" below. Horizon " https://youtu.be/oKyDKPIsJOk"Translucent" https://youtu.be/UiaS0F6Sf8Q"Spark" https://youtu.be/Dtc3MDdfIIo Reset media reactions:"Anova Skyway out of Texas are making progressive/alternative rock for the soul. Dark and passionate, Reset showcases a band that knows themselves and their sound and isn't afraid to be raw and emotional while also creating something beautiful rather than strictly visceral." - CORI WESTBROOK, KNOTFEST.COM"Their most accomplished and expansive material to date."- THE PROGSPACE"This is emotive and explosive progressive metal that is not only engrossing but incredibly memorable." - NINE CIRCLES"Overall, Reset is a fantastic EP by a very exciting band. ANOVA SKYWAY are having a blast with this EP, and the momentum doesn't slow down for a second. The pacing is brilliantly done, and even when the songs slow down, they do not bog down the pacing of the overall EP. The production is another highlight; the instruments can be clearly heard. Nothing sounds muted. Even the crossover into post-hardcore music does not sound unnatural. If you like anyone from KINGS OF LEON to WHILE SHE SLEEPS, then this record could have something for you. - DISTORTED SOUND MAGAZINEANOVA SKYWAY will make their next live appearance at Mark The Soul Tattoo and Music festival taking place March 5, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Presented by Demon Ink Tattoo & RISE Rooftop, tickets and full festival lineup details are available now at https://www.riserooftop.com/shows/markthesoul.ANOVA SKYWAY is:Mike Palacios: VocalsAndrew Alvarez: GuitarSean Gary: GuitarMike Marksberry: DrumsCory Miles: BassFrank Alonzo: Keys/Synthwww.AnovaSkyway.comhttps://anovaskyway.bandcamp.comhttps://twitter.com/anovaskywayhttps://www.instagram.com/anovaskywayhttps://www.facebook.com/pg/anovaskywayband



