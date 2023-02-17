South Africa-German Outfit Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys Release 'Heaving', Title Track Of Coming Fourth Album





Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys are an art pop ambient noise band whose music is full of atmosphere and intensity. Based in Berlin, the group is fronted by South African-born Lucy Kruger. To encounter her music is to witness a singular journey of constant reflection that produces an ever-widening arc of creativity. This burning psychedelic folk is both intimate and energetic.



The song, which opens with a self-possessed pulse and a vocal sample that sits somewhere between a release and a reaching, pulls the listener into a distinct and surreal space - one that is both existential and immediate. There is a physicality to the sound that grounds the more elusive threads, in both sound and subject matter.



The accompanying film was created by Belgian director and motion designer Lena Nerinckx (the co-founder of Contour Collective) , and features Lucy Kruger and Lenny-Dee Doucha. Lena (who studied at both LUCA School Of Arts and



This piece is an intimate and intense duet between Lucy and an unknown but deeply present subject, seen and felt through a pair of hands. There is both effort and inevitability in the act of heaving and in this work. The body - both primal and performative - moves and is moved through a tender and quietly chaotic choreography. It opens its mouth and oozes. The distinction or boundary between the inside and the outside is blurred. It is both humanising and unsettling. The figure in motion, close up and dripping, becomes more landscape than limb. The video, filmed on Super 8 Reversal Film using a Canon Auto Zoom 814 camera, is beautifully stark - a visceral and compellingly uncomfortable exploration of intimacy.



In April 2022, the band released their third album in the 'Tapes Trilogy', signifying a relinquishing of control throughout the course of the three records in terms of both the sonic landscape and the stories brought to life through the lyrics. This song cycle began in 2019 with the band's debut album 'Sleeping Tapes for Some Girls', followed by 'Transit Tapes (for women who move furniture around)' in 2021 and the final 'Teen Tapes (for performing your own stunts)' in 2022.



As of February 16, the 'Heaving' single is available from fine music platforms, including Spotify, Apple



The band, who have earned a reputation for their engaging and intense live performances, will be touring the album in



Written by Lucy Kruger -- ISRC: DEUV42200130

Published by Schubert

2023 P & C Unique Records / Schubert

Lucy Kruger: vocals, electronic production

Liú Mottes: piano, guitar, bass, bass synthesiser

Jean-Louise Parker: vocals, viola



Mixed by

Mastered by Uwe Teichert at Elektropolis (Brussels)



Guitars recorded by André Leo (Berlin)

Viola recorded by Jean-Louise Parker (Berlin)



TOUR DATES

Apr 04 Freiburg, Germany - Slow Club

Apr 05 Zürich, Switzerland - Fabriktheater Rote Fabrik

Apr 06 Alessandria, Italy - Cascina Bellaria, Sezzadio

Apr 07 Sion, Switzerland - Point 11

Apr 08 Varese, Italy - Circolo Gagarin

Apr 10 Macerata, Italy - Circolo Dong

Apr 10 Fano, Italy - Bagni Elsa Nº3

Apr 12 Bologna, Italy - Efesto

Apr 14 Paris, France - Supersonic

Apr 15 Lille, France - To Be Announced

Apr 16 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Cinetol

Apr 19 Nuremberg, Germany - Z-Bau

Apr 20 Bielefeld, Germany - Johanniskirche

May 02 Leipzig, Germany - Moritzbastei

May 03 Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

May 04 Hannover, Germany - Glocksee

May 05 Berlin, Germany - Lido

May 24 Dresden, Germany - Jazz Club Tonne

May 26 Offenburg, Germany - 361 Grad im Spitalkeller

May 27 Esslingen, Germany - Psych In Bloom

May 28 Offenbach, Germany - Hafen 2

Aug 10 Bad Kötzting, Germany - void New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys present 'Heaving', the title track and third single from their forthcoming 'Heaving' album, following the recently-released lead tracks 'Burning Building' and 'Stereoscope'. The full-length album will be released in spring 2023 via Unique Records, a division of Schubert Music Europe.Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys are an art pop ambient noise band whose music is full of atmosphere and intensity. Based in Berlin, the group is fronted by South African-born Lucy Kruger. To encounter her music is to witness a singular journey of constant reflection that produces an ever-widening arc of creativity. This burning psychedelic folk is both intimate and energetic.The song, which opens with a self-possessed pulse and a vocal sample that sits somewhere between a release and a reaching, pulls the listener into a distinct and surreal space - one that is both existential and immediate. There is a physicality to the sound that grounds the more elusive threads, in both sound and subject matter.The accompanying film was created by Belgian director and motion designer Lena Nerinckx (the co-founder of Contour Collective) , and features Lucy Kruger and Lenny-Dee Doucha. Lena (who studied at both LUCA School Of Arts and Thomas More) uses film as a medium to translate thoughts and feelings into curving realms and surrealistic worlds through a focus on body language. A returning subject in her visual work is how emotions influence reality.This piece is an intimate and intense duet between Lucy and an unknown but deeply present subject, seen and felt through a pair of hands. There is both effort and inevitability in the act of heaving and in this work. The body - both primal and performative - moves and is moved through a tender and quietly chaotic choreography. It opens its mouth and oozes. The distinction or boundary between the inside and the outside is blurred. It is both humanising and unsettling. The figure in motion, close up and dripping, becomes more landscape than limb. The video, filmed on Super 8 Reversal Film using a Canon Auto Zoom 814 camera, is beautifully stark - a visceral and compellingly uncomfortable exploration of intimacy.In April 2022, the band released their third album in the 'Tapes Trilogy', signifying a relinquishing of control throughout the course of the three records in terms of both the sonic landscape and the stories brought to life through the lyrics. This song cycle began in 2019 with the band's debut album 'Sleeping Tapes for Some Girls', followed by 'Transit Tapes (for women who move furniture around)' in 2021 and the final 'Teen Tapes (for performing your own stunts)' in 2022.As of February 16, the 'Heaving' single is available from fine music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. The full 'Heaving' LP, which is out on April 7, is now available for pre-order.The band, who have earned a reputation for their engaging and intense live performances, will be touring the album in Europe from April this year. They will play their album release show at Berlin's Lido on May 5. Concert tickets can be obtained at https://lklb.tourlink.to/ticketsWritten by Lucy Kruger -- ISRC: DEUV42200130Published by Schubert Music Publishing GmbH2023 P & C Unique Records / Schubert Music Europe GmbHLucy Kruger: vocals, electronic productionLiú Mottes: piano, guitar, bass, bass synthesiserJean-Louise Parker: vocals, viola Martin Perret: drumsMixed by Simon Ratcliffe at Sound & Motion Studios (Cape Town)Mastered by Uwe Teichert at Elektropolis (Brussels) Drums recorded by Dirk Feistel at Studio X (Berlin)Guitars recorded by André Leo (Berlin)Viola recorded by Jean-Louise Parker (Berlin)TOUR DATESApr 04 Freiburg, Germany - Slow ClubApr 05 Zürich, Switzerland - Fabriktheater Rote FabrikApr 06 Alessandria, Italy - Cascina Bellaria, SezzadioApr 07 Sion, Switzerland - Point 11Apr 08 Varese, Italy - Circolo GagarinApr 10 Macerata, Italy - Circolo DongApr 10 Fano, Italy - Bagni Elsa Nº3Apr 12 Bologna, Italy - EfestoApr 14 Paris, France - SupersonicApr 15 Lille, France - To Be AnnouncedApr 16 Amsterdam, Netherlands - CinetolApr 19 Nuremberg, Germany - Z-BauApr 20 Bielefeld, Germany - JohanniskircheMay 02 Leipzig, Germany - MoritzbasteiMay 03 Hamburg, Germany - HafenklangMay 04 Hannover, Germany - GlockseeMay 05 Berlin, Germany - LidoMay 24 Dresden, Germany - Jazz Club TonneMay 26 Offenburg, Germany - 361 Grad im SpitalkellerMay 27 Esslingen, Germany - Psych In BloomMay 28 Offenbach, Germany - Hafen 2Aug 10 Bad Kötzting, Germany - void



