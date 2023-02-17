Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music Debuts Live In-Studio Performance Video Of "Loneliness" (Co-Written With Lester Bangs) Off Latest Album 'Variants Of Vibe'





Written by Mickey Leigh & Lester Bangs

Produced by Mickey Leigh

Performed by Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music

Vox/Guitar - Mickey Leigh

Bass - Westrocker



Guitar - Tim Phillips

Recorded by

@ Virtue & Vice Studio- Brooklyn, NY

Mixed & Mastered by Tim Phillips

@ Mercy Sound - New York, NY

Director: Mickey Leigh

Filmed by Stéphane Verzi

Edited by Pat Carpenter



"Mickey Leigh Rescues Rock 'N Roll One Song At A Time"- Aquarian Weekly

"Sounds straight out of the CBGB era."- Brooklynvegan

"...guitar-driven, effortless and cool Petty-esque New York garage power pop/punk." - Rock Fiend

"2022's First Great New Indie Album"- Top40-Charts.com

"Mickey Leigh has been a fixture on the New York rock scene since the late 1970s, fronting the Rattlers and Stop, appearing regularly at CBGB, joining Lester Bangs in Birdland and his brother, Joey Ramone, in Sibling Rivalry. The guitarist, keyboard player and singer has become something of an elder statesmen. In addition to being an author (I Slept With Joey Ramone) and an all-around swell guy, he organizes the annual Joey Ramone Birthday Bash charity concert."- Trouser Press

"Mickey Leigh can write loops around most people here. His songs are instantly memorable. Hear them once and you'll be singing them over and over again." - New York Press

"Mickey Leigh is a local treasure who's now reminding the world of what rock n roll should be" - Village Voice

"For much of his life, Mickey Leigh had been part of a group, and it served him well through a childhood that was so fascinating a book had to be written about it to the '70s in the depths of New York City's booming music scene."- ZO Magazine



Of the album, released in 2022, Mickey says, "Like every organic entity, music is perpetually re-adapting itself in order to survive = mutating. As we know, things we create also variate as they mutate. Mutated



Though Mickey Leigh has been making music for over five decades, 2022 sees his first solo full-length release under the name Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music. Growing up the brother of Joey Ramone, Leigh started his first band in 1964 at the age of 10, and by the age of 14, he was in a band with Joey and Tommy Ramone. He has been an instrumental figure in the New York punk scene ever since, including founding The Rattlers, Sibling Rivalry (with Joey Ramone), STOP, and plenty more.



In 2020, he decided to step out on his own and begin releasing tracks with Stevie Van Zandt's (The Sopranos,



