Multi-Talented Singer And Producer Kid Be Kid Releases 'Naked Times'





Originating from Berlin, Germany pianist, singer, and human beatbox KID BE KID was raised by professional musicians. Her parents only listened to classical music, so she recorded her favourite songs off the radio and explored her taste in secrecy. Later, she learned to play the piano but disliked staring at the sheet music. At 19, She found freedom from the confines through Jazz improvisation, which led her to experiment with aspects of Neo Soul, Hip Hop, and Pop. She released her debut album in 2017 Sold Out and followed up with her 2020 EP Lovely Genders. In 2022, she collaborated with Henrik Schwarz and Bugge Wesseltoft on the single 'My first life' and has been touring



Honest to the core, triple threat musician KID BE KID exposes her truth in her latest single 'Naked Times'. Revealing what she really thinks about pretence in society, she has layered heavy metallic synth melodies and percussive rhythms, which she created with her own voice, to drive home her message of authenticity in stark, dark tones that reflect her frankness.



KID BE KID says: "A friend told me after my concert that he had seen me 'naked' on stage. He explained it to me by saying that I had been like an open book. Yes. On stage it's exciting. In life, sometimes it's embarrassing. And yet in 'Naked Times' I call on people to let go of all the facade nonsense."



[On 'Naked Times'] "Throughout her latest, the artist delivers her avant-garde vision through warped production and spoken-word vocal delivery." - NOTION Mag

"The German polymath manages to blend an almost punk approach with jazzy arrangements and flourishes, capped off with a haunting piano line that emerges from the mix and ultimately guides the track to its conclusion." - Complex UK

"She throws in elements of just about every genre which could be very chaotic but actually she pulls it off brilliantly. She is a very likeable performer engaging the audience from the outset." - Jazzwise UK

"What Kid Be Kid will delight audiences with is not only a consummate grasp of piano/vocal balance but also a truly unexpected twist on just what the human voice is really capable of. The carnival "one-man-band" sideshow of yore has been reinvented for the new millennium and Kid Be Kid has achieved something rare these days: true originality." - Pure Grain Audio

"KID BE KID does not follow the rules when it comes to music she creates." - Exit Through Sound



KID BE KID Tour Dates 2023:

11th March - Kulturetage Halle, Oldenburg, Germany

23rd March - Burghof, Lörrach, Germany

24th March - Les Cuizines, Ville de Chelles (near Paris), France

18th April - Cully Jazz Festival, Cully, Switzerland

12th May - XJAZZ! Festival, Berlin, Germany



Truly A Life Goal But No Ice

1. Start

2. Time

3. Move

4. Posers

5. I swear

6. Naked Times

7. News Feed

8. Get Up

9. Stories

