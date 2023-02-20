Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 20/02/2023

Chuck D To Celebrate Book Launch With Streaming Event, February 16, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) StagePilot and Genesis Publications are hosting a special streaming book launch event from Thursday, February 16 at 7pmGMT/7pmEST/7pmPST through Sunday, February 26 with the groundbreaking hip hop pioneer, activist and artist Chuck D. Celebrating the release of his first fine art book Livin' Loud (out now), Chuck D discusses his musical and artistic trajectory offering unprecedented insight into his life and work.

During the intimate interview, filmed at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, Chuck shares personal stories of the path that took him from a young, award-winning visual artist to one of hip hop's most important voices and how he has found a way to bring both together. Hear him recount his teen years filled with ambition and artistic bravado, playful stories about his first foray into college, the time he recorded a song with Prince at Paisley Park and how he turned his hotel rooms into art studios during Prophets of Rage tours.

Chuck's anecdotes bring the artwork in Livin' Loud to life, his new fine art book that features over 250 of his paintings, sketches and drawings as well as a personal commentary of over 13,000 words. LIVIN' LOUD: A Streaming Book Launch Event with Chuck D, filmed in the Clive Davis Theater at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, will be streaming globally via StagePilot for a limited time only starting Thursday, February 16 through Sunday, February 26. Tickets, limited signed book editions, an exclusive event t-shirt and postcard set are on sale now at https://lnk.to/ChuckDStream.

Genesis Publications was founded in 1974 in Britain as an independent publishing house true to the arts of printing and craftsmanship. Today, Genesis creates some of the world's most sought-after books for readers in 90 countries, with new authors in 2022 including Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Chuck D and Lenny Kravitz - see more at genesis-publications.com

StagePilot is a leading producer of premium live and virtual fan experiences. Based in Nashville and Los Angeles, StagePilot has partnered with leading talent, managers, record labels, and brands worldwide to connect over a million superfans with their favorite artists, athletes, celebrities, podcasters, gamers and more. Learn more at https://stagepilot.com.






