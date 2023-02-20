Metro Boomin Drops Heroes & Villains (Villains Version)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Presenting bangers from another perspective altogether, Metro Boomin
serves up HEROES & VILLAINS (Villains Version) hosted by OG Ron C and DJ Candlestick.
The Diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-nominated producer and trailblazer notably recharged, remixed, and re-upped all 15 tracks of his blockbuster HEROES & VILLAINS for the (Villains Version).
Upon arrival last fall, the original HEROES & VILLAINS captured #1 on the Billboard 200, Top Rap Albums Chart, and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, registering his third straight top bow on each of the respective charts. Moreover, it eclipsed 185K in total first-week consumption, marking his highest seven-day tally yet.
Thus far, it has already generated over 2 billion streams and counting. Spending over 10 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200 charts, "Creepin" vaulted to #3, while "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)
" feat. Future
& Chris Brown
climbed to #8, marking his highest entries on the Hot 100 thus far after debuting in the Top 10. Not to mention, "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)
" just picked up a platinum certification from the RIAA.
HEROES & VILLAINS attracted some of the most enthusiastic tastemaker praise of his career thus far. Pitchfork proclaimed, "The hitmaking producer's latest album brandishes his ardent ambition, attention to detail, and gift for curation," while Complex summed it up succinctly as "the ultimate rap blockbuster." GQ noted, "HEROES & VILLAINS is the result of Metro challenging himself to push his music even further. The project is full of intriguing little sonic experiments."
However, it shows no signs of stopping or slowing down either. Assembling an Avengers-level guest list, the album also boasts the likes of John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, Don Toliver, Travis
Scott, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Young Thug, Mustafa, A$AP Rocky, Gunna, and the late Takeoff.
It notably served as his first solo LP in four years and the follow-up to his 2018 full-length debut, Not All Heroes Wear Capes. The latter bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200, picked up a platinum certification, and housed the triple-platinum "Space Cadet" feat. Gunna, platinum "No Complaints" feat. Drake
& Offset, platinum "Don't Come Out The House
" feat. 21 Savage, triple-platinum "10 Freaky Girls
" feat. 21 Savage, platinum "Overdue" feat. Travis
Scott, among others.
Since 2013, GRAMMY Award-nominated diamond-certified producer, DJ, and artist Metro Boomin
has defined not only the sound, but the direction of hip-hop. With dozens of smashes to his name, his unmatched, unprecedented, and undeniable discography encompasses the quintuple-platinum "Jumpman
" by Drake
and Future, quadruple-platinum "Bad and Boujee" [feat. Lil Uzi Vert] by Migos, 14x Platinum "Congratulations
" [feat. Quavo] by Post Malone, 9x Platinum "Mask Off
" by Future, 6x Platinum "Bounce Back
" by Big Sean, and many more. Working with The Weeknd, he co-produced the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit "Heartless
" and contributed three more tracks to the chart-dominating 2020 epic After Hours. Along the way, he also joined forces with 21 Savage
for the 2016 blockbuster Savage
Mode and its even bigger 2020 successor Savage
Mode II—which bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200, went gold, and closed out the year on multiple year-end lists. Other knockout collaborative albums included Double
or Nothing with Big Sean
and Without Warning with Offset
and 21 Savage, both of which crashed the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. In 2018, he unleashed his full-length solo debut, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, seizing #1 on the Billboard 200 upon release, reaching platinum status. The FADER hailed him as "The Most Trusted Guy in Rap," HIGHSNOBIETY christened this era "The Boom Years," and The Wall Street Journal dubbed him "The Rap Producer Shaping Pop Music." Plus, he launched his own record label Boominati Worldwide in partnership with Republic Records.
To date, he has received "Producer of the Year" at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards four consecutive years in a row (he is tied with Kanye West
for having the most BMI Producer of the Year awards) and "Producer of the Year" at the BET Hip Hop Awards twice. Continuing a long creative partnership with Drake, he produced Certified Lover Boy's "Knife Talk
" [feat. 21 Savage
& Project Pat], debuting in the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021.
2022 saw him return to the top of the culture with his massively successful second full-length album, HEROES & VILLAINS. It bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200, Top Rap Albums Chart, and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart with the biggest sales week of his career. Meanwhile, it yielded a string of smashes. "Creepin" [feat. The Weeknd
& 21 Savage] and "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)
" [feat. Future
& Chris Brown] each landed in the Top 10 of the Hot 100. It only paves the way for more from Metro.
HEROES & VILLAINS (Villains Version) Tracklist:
1. On Time (with John Legend) [ChoppedNotSlopped]
2. Superhero (Heroes & Villains) (with Future
& Chris Brown) [ChoppedNotSlopped]
3. Raindrops (Insane) (with Travis
Scott) [ChoppedNotSlopped]
4. Umbrella (with 21 Savage
& Young Nudy) [ChoppedNotSlopped]
5. All The Money (with Gunna) [Bonus] (ChoppedNotSlopped)
6. Around Me (feat. Don Toliver) [ChoppedNotSlopped]
7. Metro Spider (with Young Thug) [ChoppedNotSlopped]
8. I Can't Save You (Interlude) (with Future
& feat. Don Toliver) [ChoppedNotSlopped]
9. Walk Em Down (Don't Kill Civilians) (with 21 Savage
& Mustafa) [ChoppedNotSlopped]
10. Too Many Nights (Feat. Don Toliver
& with Future) [ChoppedNotSlopped]
11. Trance (with Travis
Scott & Young Thug) [ChoppedNotSlopped]
12. Feel The Fiyaaah (with A$AP Rocky
& feat. TakeOff) [ChoppedNotSlopped]
13. Niagara Falls (Foot or 2)(With Travis
Scott & 21 Savage) [ChoppedNotSlopped]
14. Lock On Me (with Travis
Scott & Future) [ChoppedNotSlopped]
15. Creepin' (with the Weeknd
& 21 Savage) [ChoppedNotSlopped]
16. On Time ft. John Legend
17. Superhero (Heroes & Villains) ft. Future
& Chris Brown
18. Too Many Nights ft. Don Toliver
& Future
19. Raindrops (Insane) ft. Travis
Scott
20. Umbrella (ft. 21 Savage
& Young Nudy)
21. Trance (ft. Travis
Scott & Young Thug)
22. Around Me (ft. Don Toliver)
23. Metro Spider (ft. Young Thug)
24. I Can't Save You (Interlude) (ft. Future
& Don Toliver)
25. Creepin (ft. The Weeknd
& 21 Savage)
26. Niagara Falls (Foot or 2) (ft. Travis
Scott & 21 Savage)
27. Walk Em Down (Don't Kill Civilians) (ft. 21 Savage
& Mustafa)
28. Lock On Me (ft. Travis
Scott & Future)
29. Feel The Fiyaaaah (ft. A$AP Rocky
& Takeoff)
30. All The Money (ft. Gunna) [Bonus]