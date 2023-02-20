|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Masego's Self-Titled Sophomore Album Set For Release On March 3, 2023
Hot Songs Around The World
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
289 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
435 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
569 entries in 26 charts
Despecha
Rosalia
175 entries in 8 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
190 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
388 entries in 19 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
117 entries in 26 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
187 entries in 20 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
937 entries in 28 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
556 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
192 entries in 18 charts
Most read news of the week
Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music Debuts Live In-Studio Performance Video Of "Loneliness" (Co-Written With Lester Bangs) Off Latest Album 'Variants Of Vibe'
U2 "Two Hearts Beat As One" / "Sunday Bloody Sunday" The War & Surrender Mixes Limited-Edition 4-Track EP Exclusively For Record Store Day 2023
Tim Rice To Receive Johnny Mercer Award At The 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Annual Induction And Awards Gala
Lucias Malcolm (Call Me Malcolm) Releasing Debut Solo Album 'Past, Present And Future Regrets' On March 10, 2023
New Orleans Native, London-Based Soul Artist Acantha Lang Preps Debut Album Beautiful Dreams Out April 14, 2023
Tractor Supply Company Partners With Country Stars Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Jimmie Allen, Dustin Lynch And Kat & Alex
Multi-Grammy Award Winner Kurt Elling Releases Covers EP 'Guilty Pleasures' Ft. Charlie Hunter & Nate Smith