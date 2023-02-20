Masego's Self-Titled Sophomore Album Set For Release On March 3, 2023





Eternal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) EQT Recordings/ Capitol Records/ Universal Music will release Masego's self-titled album on March 3. With his sophomore album, the GRAMMY-nominated artist revels in his dualities, mixing contemplation with extroversion, smoldering romance with knowing humor, studied musical discipline with exhilarating flights of intuition. Today, as the album pre-save launched, Masego unveiled the official video for his new single, "Two Sides." After he and his sweetheart go on a double date with their "twins." Masego starts seeing doubles everywhere. Helmed by director/photographer Mahaneela, the visual playfully exposes different sides of his personality.While Masego is only his second album, he has amassed nearly two billion combined global streams in his career to date. Lady Lady, his full-length debut, contained the breakout hit "Tadow," certified Platinum in the U.S., Diamond in Brazil and Gold in Mexico. The deluxe EP Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, which included the RIAA Gold-certified hit "Mystery Lady Ft. Don Toliver," earned Masego his first GRAMMY nomination. He's sold out shows and played festivals on every continent but Antarctica - and his upcoming North American tour is almost completely sold out in advance of its March 12 launch. For details on the You Never Visit Me Tour, visit https://www.masegomusic.com/.Fans who pre-save the digital edition of Masego will instantly receive the album's first three singles - "Two Sides," "You Never Visit Me" and "Say You Want Me," which have already racked up more than 15 million combined streams worldwide. Clash Magazine said, "'Two Sides' is a Gemini love story, with Masego attempting to stick up for this oft-maligned star sign. There's a nimble vocal, one that expresses his playful side, while his jazz roots also shine through on a track that oozes charm." HYPEBEAST, REVOLT, Consequence and Rated R&B were also among the many outlets that singled out "Two Sides" in their new music coverage.The new album is deeply collaborative. Masego sought out what he calls the "outliers, the savants" - people like Kelvin Wootan, Louie Lastic, Richie Souf, Monte Booker, WaveIQ and Rocaine."In the past it's been, 'Hey world, I'm talented! Look! Spinning plates!'," he says. "But now it's like, 'Let me show you my friends'. I'm still playing tons of instruments and doing all the things but I'm really allowing my friends to shine."Track Listing - Masego: Black AnimeSax 5th AvenueWhat's Your FlavourAfraid of WaterDown In The DumpsYou Play With My HeartRemembering SundaysWho Cares AnywayBye Bye My LoveSay You Want MeTwo SidesYou Never Visit MeIn StyleEternal Sunshine (Firepit)



