Jordan Davis Releases Bluebird Days Album Today To Rave Reviews

A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Jordan Davis' second full-length album, Bluebird Days, releases February 17. Produced by Paul DiGiovanni, the album features 17 songs including his fifth career No. 1 hit, "What My World Spins Around," and his double-platinum multi-week No. 1, " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum-selling, CMA Award-winning singer/songwriter Jordan Davis today releases his highly anticipated new album, Bluebird Days. This week, Davis performed new song "Tucson Too Late" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! He also recently performed his current radio single, "Next Thing You Know" on NBC's TODAY. The spirit of those cloudless, sunny days and moments of lightheartedness and appreciation shine on songs like "Damn Good Time" and "One Beer in Front of the Other," while "Tucson Too Late" reunites the award-winning team behind " Buy Dirt " and has earned comparisons of Davis to Keith Whitley (The Tennessean).Davis' next single, "Next Thing You Know," has already raised its hand as a fan-favorite, earning over 150 Million streams to date ahead of its official impact at country radio next week (2/21)."Jordan Davis soars on 'Bluebird Days'" - Billboard"It's not just the lyrics …it's the way he summarizes life, love, family ….so anyone …can be excused for feeling a bit breathless by the time he finishes what we're going to predict will be the 2023 CMA winner for Song of the Year." -Taste of Country"…extraordinary consistency at the pinnacle of country music's mainstream" -The Tennessean"Jordan Davis comes of age on new album 'Bluebird Days' and shows the world the type of mature, meaningful and melodic songwriter he is."-Entertainment Focus"Jordan Davis gets vulnerable with new album 'Bluebird Days'" -Top40-Charts.comBluebird Days Track Listing:Damn Good Time (Jordan Davis, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill)Money Isn't Real (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson, Sarah Turner)Tucson Too Late (Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)What My World Spins Around (Jordan Davis, Matt Dragstrem, Ryan Hurd)Sunday Saints (Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Benjy Davis)No Time Soon (Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)You've Got My Number (Jordan Davis, Jason Gantt, Josh Osborne)Next Thing You Know (Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne)Fishing Spot (Jordan Davis, Will Bundy, Josh Miller, Josh Thompson)One Beer In Front Of The Other (Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)Bluebird Days (Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Dorr, Chris LaCorte)Part Of It (Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Matt McKinney, Jordan Walker)Short Fuse (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Josh Thompson, Emily Weisband)Whiskey Weak (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Jamie Paulin)Midnight Crisis - Featuring Danielle Bradbery (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Derrick Southerland)What I Wouldn't Do (Matt McVaney, Emily Reid, Travis Wood)Buy Dirt - Featuring Luke Bryan (Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins) Produced by Paul DiGiovanniA native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Jordan Davis' second full-length album, Bluebird Days, releases February 17. Produced by Paul DiGiovanni, the album features 17 songs including his fifth career No. 1 hit, "What My World Spins Around," and his double-platinum multi-week No. 1, " Buy Dirt " (feat. Luke Bryan), which won numerous accolades including CMA and NSAI Song of the Year and earned ACM, AMA, Billboard and iHeartAward nominations. Davis previously notched three consecutive No. 1 hits off of his RIAA Gold-certified album, Home State, including: the Double Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up," and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me," and "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot." In 2019, Davis was awarded Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and he is a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year and was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. Davis has amassed more than 4 BILLION streams worldwide and appeared on Ellen, Good Morning America, TODAY, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live and more. He is currently on the road with Thomas Rhett, and has previously toured with artists including Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts, and more.



