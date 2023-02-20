Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 20/02/2023

Atlanta Rapper J Lock Drops Nostalgic New Single "Selfish" Alongside R&B Icon RL

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
289 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
435 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
569 entries in 26 charts
Despecha
Rosalia
175 entries in 8 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
190 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
388 entries in 19 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
117 entries in 26 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
187 entries in 20 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
937 entries in 28 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
556 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
192 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Stoner Road Music Empire LLC. is thrilled to announce the release of emerging artist, J.Lock's, latest single "Selfish" in collaboration with renowned American R&B singer, RL. The new track has a smooth R&B vibe mixed with witty bars that showcases J Lock's versatility and lyricism combined with RL's exceptional musical talent. The blend of rap with a play on a late-2000s production style is the right combination for nostalgists.

"Selfish" is available now on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Fans can also watch the official music video on J Lock's YouTube channel.
"In my 25 + year career I've been blessed with the opportunity to work with established hip hop greats like…Tupac…Big Pun.. Naughty By Nature.. and Rick Ross… it's been an honor to add a future legend like J.Lock to this amazing list," said RL.

The single features RL's signature blend of velvety harmonies, seductive rhythms, and expressive vocals. The song is a powerful reflection on love, the ego, and the human experience, drawing listeners in with heartfelt lyrics, memorable melodies and cinematic visuals.
"We're excited to share this single with the world," said J Lock. "You can expect real authentic music. A rap and R&B essence from the track followed by melodies and dope lyrics. It's a really nice hit."

The Mississippi-born recording artist has been honing his skills in Atlanta. Since 2021, J. Lock has become a more notable name in the music space making music with a blend of gangsta rap and melodies for the ladies. J. Lock released his debut EP Typa SZN in 2021, featuring his stand-out track "City Life" in which he announces his arrival in the game. He would go on to release "On Deck," a hard-hitting and high-energy street anthem in which he raps about the grind and the hustle.

With this latest release, J Lock and RL continue to push the boundaries of rap and R&B music, merging the old and new. Stay tuned for powerful live performances, new content and media interviews. J Lock has been featured in the following outlets: RollingOut Magazine, Mogul Magazine, Music Xclusives, Lyrical Lemonade, World Star Hip Hop, Official Black Magazine & more. For more information about J Lock and his music, visit: www.jlockofficial.com or follow him on Instagram @j.lockofficial, Tik Tok & YouTube.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0162010 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013778209686279 secs