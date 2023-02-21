Hauser Debuts New Single & Video For "It's Not Unusual"





November 14, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The nternational superstar cellist HAUSER debuts a new single, "It's Not Unusual," offering a fresh and ebullient take on the 1965 hit, originally made into a timeless classic by Tom Jones. Additionally, HAUSER releases a stunning new visual album for his Billboard crossover chart-topping full-length album THE PLAYER, out now on Sony Music Masterworks. The captivating visual album features four new music videos from THE PLAYER collection, including "Quando, Quando, Quando," "Señorita," "Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White," and "La Isla Bonita," all released this week. The ever-charming HAUSER debuted a new video each day to celebrate the allure of Valentine's Day."Quando, Quando, Quando" sees a masterful reinvention by HAUSER, pairing his soulful cello work with sparkling piano melodies, punchy percussion, and a luminous string section. Meanwhile "Señorita" beautifully reinvents the 2019 Latin-pop hit by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes; a bittersweet tale of troubled romance. "Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White" is a touching, yet melancholic exploration of the jazz classic composed by Louiguy (the Spanish-born French musician famed for creating the music to Édith Piaf's "La Vie en rose"). " La Isla Bonita " takes on Madonna's Spanish-guitar-laced hit, with faster pace and added brass. Rounding out the special music release week, "It's Not Unusual" arrives as the créme-de-la-créme, a show-stopping display of HAUSER's versatile musicality.HAUSER's visual album follows his release of the song and video for "The Phantom of the Opera" theme by renowned composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the legendary Broadway musical, which is officially set to close in April 2023. "The Phantom of the Opera" received great praise from Rolling Stone, who applauded HAUSER for his "deft" performance, calling it a "dramatic cello revamp."Since the release of THE PLAYER, HAUSER has been on an exciting adventure kicking off his own Rebel With A Cello solo tour after wrapping his farewell tour with 2CELLOS last year. The year also saw HAUSER in People Magazine's annual "Sexiest Men Alive" issue, receiving acclaim under the headline "Sexy at Any Age."Adored around the world for his genre-defying repertoire and jaw-dropping live shows, HAUSER has made a name for himself with his signature cello artistry. He has performed in over 40 countries across the planet (including historic venues like New York City's Radio City Music Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall) and performed alongside such wide-ranging acts as Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Elton John. He's even performed at the Vatican and appeared on a wide range of TV shows, including The Bachelorette, Today Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN en Español, as well as sports broadcasts like the NFL and UEFA.Looking ahead at tour dates set for 2023, HAUSER sets his sights on bringing THE PLAYER's songs to life on the stage. "I'm excited to share these songs in a way that no one's ever heard before," he says. "My vision is that we'll get everybody up and dancing!"For more information on HAUSER and concert tickets visit hauserofficial.com.HAUSER - REBEL WITH A CELLO TOUR DATES:October 8, 2023 - Bordeaux, France - Arkéa ArenaOctober 10, 2023 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant JordiOctober 11, 2023 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink CenterOctober 12, 2023 - Lisboa, Portugal - Altice ArenaOctober 15, 2023 - Dijon, France - Le ZénithOctober 16, 2023 - Zürich, Switzerland - HallenstadionOctober 18, 2023 - Assago, Italy - Mediolanum ForumOctober 20, 2023 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo Dello SportOctober 21, 2023 - Firenze, Italy - Nelson Mandela ForumOctober 22, 2023 - Jesolo, Italy - Palazzo Del TurismoOctober 24, 2023 - Belgrade, Serbia - Štark ArenaOctober 25, 2023 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena CenterOctober 27, 2023 - Prague, Czechia - Tipsport ArenaOctober 28, 2023 - München, Germany - OlympiahalleOctober 29, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo DomeOctober 31, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz ArenaNovember 2, 2023 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener StadthalleNovember 3, 2023 - Krakau, Poland - Tauron ArenaNovember 5, 2023 - Gdańsk, Poland - Ergo ArenaNovember 7, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber ArenaNovember 8, 2023 - Antwerp, Belgium - SportpaleisNovember 9, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays ArenaNovember 11, 2023 - Manchester, UK - O2 ApolloNovember 12, 2023 - London, UK - The O2November 14, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena



