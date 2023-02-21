The Heavy Release New Song "I Feel The Love"



Without A Woman New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Heavy have released their brand new single "I Feel The Love", taken from the forthcoming album AMEN (out April 21). "I Feel The Love" jumps with the Pentecostal pop fever full of Mississippi heat and the video finds the trans-Atlantic four-piece delivering their thought-provoking sermon of upbeat gospel rock to a rapturous congregation.Watch the music video for "I Feel The Love" here: Kelvin Swaby says, "The world feels as if it's burning down at times and that it's being torn apart by divisive agendas and evil personality traits. This is a solid reminder that as challenging as that is and may feel from day to day, we feel and will always believe, in Love. Always and forever.""I Feel The Love" follows the release of AMEN lead single "Hurricane Coming". The track tore through like a buzz funk tornado, kicking the door down on the new album with an exhilarating maelstrom of '60s R&B riffs, horns and gospel harmonies. It has received critical praise from the likes of The Independent, Louder, Afropunk, American Songwriter, 1883 Magazine among many others, and was recently the #1 most added single for AAA US commercial radio.The Heavy's sixth album AMEN was recorded at Rockfield Studios, produced with Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, U2) and engineered with Real World Studios' Joe Jones. Elsewhere on the album there's the grimy swamp glam of "Bad Muthafucker" and gnarled roadhouse rocker "Stone Cold Killer", while "Whole Lot Of Me", "Feels Like Rain" and "Without A Woman" evoke the string-drenched classic soul of Sam Cooke and Curtis Mayfield with a sly modern crackle.Their corrupted R&B power is unstoppable and, revived to full blast from the pandemic lull, they're hurtling into 2023, whipping and writhing with seditious blues drama, soul and gospel passion, the crunch of prime hip-hop and garage punk's visceral electricity pulsating through AMEN.The response to The Heavy's return has been ecstatic. The band put UK headline shows on sale for March 2023 which sold out in minutes, prompting additional dates to be added for their September headline tour. They will play a set of U.S. dates in May including Elsewhere in Brooklyn and The Troubadour in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now via www.theheavy.co.uk and full tour dates are listed below.More information and assets here: https://shorefire.com/roster/the-heavyTHE HEAVY 2023 TOUR DATESMarch21st - London, Oslo **SOLD OUT**22nd - Bristol, The Fleece **SOLD OUT**May1st - Boston, Brighton Music Hall2nd - Ardmore, Ardmore Music Hall4th - Brooklyn, Elsewhere6th - Toronto, Opera House9th - Vancouver, Rickshaw Theatre11th - Seattle, Neumos14th - San Francisco, Great American Musical Hall17th - Los Angeles, The TroubadourSeptember15th - London, KOKO16th - Manchester, Academy 218th - Glasgow, St. Luke's19th - Birmingham, Academy 221st - Bristol, SWXAMEN TRACK LISITINGHurricane ComingAin't A LoveBad MuthafuckerI Feel The LoveMessin' With My MindJust Like SummerStone Cold KillerWhole Lot Of MeFeels Like RainWithout A Woman



