News
Pop / Rock 21/02/2023

The Heavy Release New Song "I Feel The Love"

The Heavy Release New Song "I Feel The Love"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Heavy have released their brand new single "I Feel The Love", taken from the forthcoming album AMEN (out April 21). "I Feel The Love" jumps with the Pentecostal pop fever full of Mississippi heat and the video finds the trans-Atlantic four-piece delivering their thought-provoking sermon of upbeat gospel rock to a rapturous congregation.
Watch the music video for "I Feel The Love" here:



Kelvin Swaby says, "The world feels as if it's burning down at times and that it's being torn apart by divisive agendas and evil personality traits. This is a solid reminder that as challenging as that is and may feel from day to day, we feel and will always believe, in Love. Always and forever."

"I Feel The Love" follows the release of AMEN lead single "Hurricane Coming". The track tore through like a buzz funk tornado, kicking the door down on the new album with an exhilarating maelstrom of '60s R&B riffs, horns and gospel harmonies. It has received critical praise from the likes of The Independent, Louder, Afropunk, American Songwriter, 1883 Magazine among many others, and was recently the #1 most added single for AAA US commercial radio.

The Heavy's sixth album AMEN was recorded at Rockfield Studios, produced with Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, U2) and engineered with Real World Studios' Joe Jones. Elsewhere on the album there's the grimy swamp glam of "Bad Muthafucker" and gnarled roadhouse rocker "Stone Cold Killer", while "Whole Lot Of Me", "Feels Like Rain" and "Without A Woman" evoke the string-drenched classic soul of Sam Cooke and Curtis Mayfield with a sly modern crackle.

Their corrupted R&B power is unstoppable and, revived to full blast from the pandemic lull, they're hurtling into 2023, whipping and writhing with seditious blues drama, soul and gospel passion, the crunch of prime hip-hop and garage punk's visceral electricity pulsating through AMEN.

The response to The Heavy's return has been ecstatic. The band put UK headline shows on sale for March 2023 which sold out in minutes, prompting additional dates to be added for their September headline tour. They will play a set of U.S. dates in May including Elsewhere in Brooklyn and The Troubadour in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now via www.theheavy.co.uk and full tour dates are listed below.
More information and assets here: https://shorefire.com/roster/the-heavy

THE HEAVY 2023 TOUR DATES

March
21st - London, Oslo **SOLD OUT**
22nd - Bristol, The Fleece **SOLD OUT**

May
1st - Boston, Brighton Music Hall
2nd - Ardmore, Ardmore Music Hall
4th - Brooklyn, Elsewhere
6th - Toronto, Opera House
9th - Vancouver, Rickshaw Theatre
11th - Seattle, Neumos
14th - San Francisco, Great American Musical Hall
17th - Los Angeles, The Troubadour

September
15th - London, KOKO
16th - Manchester, Academy 2
18th - Glasgow, St. Luke's
19th - Birmingham, Academy 2
21st - Bristol, SWX

AMEN TRACK LISITING
Hurricane Coming
Ain't A Love
Bad Muthafucker
I Feel The Love
Messin' With My Mind
Just Like Summer
Stone Cold Killer
Whole Lot Of Me
Feels Like Rain
Without A Woman






