News
Pop / Rock 21/02/2023

Hurray For The Riff Raff Releases Acoustic Version Of "Saga," Song From Their Album 'Life On Earth'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hurray for the Riff Raff - aka Alynda Segarra - has released an acoustic version of "SAGA," a song from their acclaimed 2022 Nonesuch debut album, LIFE ON EARTH.
"Segarra is a master in using structure and form to deepen the story they're telling, and 'Saga' is a masterclass," Jonathan Bernstein wrote of the track on Rolling Stone's list of The 100 Best Songs of 2022. The album also received tremendous critical praise and was on the best of 2022 lists for many outlets, including NPR, Mojo, Rolling Stone, Uncut, and Brooklyn Vegan.

Hurray for the Riff Raff has two acoustic shows at Chickie Wah Wah in their hometown of New Orleans in March and a set at New Orelans Jazz Fest before touring North America with First Aid Kit this spring. You can find details and ticket links below. For all the latest, visit nonesuch.com/on-tour.

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF ON TOUR
Mar 8 Chickie Wah Wah New Orleans, LA
Mar 12 Chickie Wah Wah New Orleans, LA
May 4 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival New Orleans, LA

With First Aid Kit:
May 15 Fox Theater Oakland, CA
May 16 Hollywood Palladium Hollywood, CA
May 17 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 19 Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
May 20 The Union Salt Lake City, UT
May 22 Keller Auditorium Portland, OR
May 23 Malkin Bowl Vancouver, BC
May 24 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA






