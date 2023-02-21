Hurray For The Riff Raff Releases Acoustic Version Of "Saga," Song From Their Album 'Life On Earth'



"Segarra is a master in using structure and form to deepen the story they're telling, and 'Saga' is a masterclass," Jonathan Bernstein wrote of the track on Rolling Stone's list of The 100 Best Songs of 2022. The album also received tremendous critical praise and was on the best of 2022 lists for many outlets, including NPR, Mojo, Rolling Stone, Uncut, and Brooklyn Vegan.



Hurray for the



HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF ON TOUR

Mar 8 Chickie Wah Wah New Orleans, LA

Mar 12 Chickie Wah Wah New Orleans, LA

May 4 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival New Orleans, LA



With First Aid Kit:

May 15 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

May 16 Hollywood Palladium Hollywood, CA

May 17 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

May 19 Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO

May 20 The Union Salt Lake City, UT

May 22 Keller Auditorium Portland, OR

May 23 Malkin Bowl Vancouver, BC

