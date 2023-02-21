Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Jazz 21/02/2023

Blue Note Records Releases Transmissions From Total Refreshment Centre Eclectic New Compilation From London's Vibrant Jazz Scene

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blue Note Records released Transmissions from Total Refreshment Centre - an eclectic new collection featuring a wide range of artists who are part of London's vibrant Total Refreshment Centre community including Soccer96, Byron Wallen, Jake Long, Matters Unknown, Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange, Neue Grafik, Resavoir, and more. The album is now available on Blue Note Store exclusive color vinyl, black vinyl, CD, and all digital platforms.

All the best music has a community underneath it, and the extended family around TRC - a music venue and recording studio founded by Lex Blondel that serves as a vital hub in London's jazz scene - connects continents and generations, creating the rich relationships that are in full effect on Transmissions From Total Refreshment Centre. The collection draws from new school jazz, hip hop, dub, soul, funk, and drill: sounds you'll hear trailing out of cars as they spin up the Kingsland Road or spiraling out of doorways like so much smoke. Turn it up loud to hear the widescreen young cousins of Guru's landmark Jazzmatazz in full effect: top players from London, Chicago, and Melbourne seeking out new collaborations, new ways of working, or just new tunes, always coming back to that central truth - that we all need each other.

The track listing for Transmissions From Total Refreshment Centre is as follows:
Soccer96 "Visions" featuring Kieron Boothe
Byron Wallen "Closed Circle"
Jake Long "Crescent (City Swamp Dub)"
Matters Unknown "Eloquence" featuring Miryam Solomon
Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange "Isa" featuring Noah Slee
Neue Grafik "Black" featuring Brother Portrait
Resavoir "Plight"






