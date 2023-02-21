Jo Dee Messina To Perform As Part Of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours In May







"It seems crazy that we've never toured under the 'Heads Carolina, Tails California' banner before. We are so excited to bring people songs that they know, stories we will share and, yes, new music!" said Jo Dee Messina.



Messina had a monumental 2022 touring season, as she sold out multiple venues and broke festival attendance records with her high-energy performances. She wrapped up the year with two direct support slots with Country



Messina also recently announced that Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of



Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2023 concert season are on sale now. The Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com. Tickets are on sale now for



Tickets for



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jo Dee Messina will perform as part of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours 2023 season on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $15.95 until March 2nd while supplies last. Jo Dee Messina is hitting the road for the Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour. The tour is an ode to Messina's debut 1996 platinum smash, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." This is the first time Messina has toured under the now-iconic moniker and she is furthering the nostalgic theme by using retro artwork from her original photo shoot for tour ads and limited-edition merchandise."It seems crazy that we've never toured under the 'Heads Carolina, Tails California' banner before. We are so excited to bring people songs that they know, stories we will share and, yes, new music!" said Jo Dee Messina.Messina had a monumental 2022 touring season, as she sold out multiple venues and broke festival attendance records with her high-energy performances. She wrapped up the year with two direct support slots with Country Music Hall of Famer, Reba McEntire.Messina also recently announced that Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina will be released in March on Curb Records. The album features 11 of her timeless hits, including "Bye, Bye," "I'm Alright," "Lesson In Leavin,'" "Heads Carolina, Tails California" and more. It marks Messina's first-ever vinyl release on a limited-edition, 180 gram clear vinyl with wisps of color throughout.Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2023 concert season are on sale now. The Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com. Tickets are on sale now for Chris Young on June 2nd, Riley Green on July 23rd, Nelly on August 12th, and Lady A on August 26th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2023 concert season.Tickets for Jo Dee Messina on May 19th at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $15.95 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; show starts at 6:30 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047. Jo Dee Messina is one of the most iconic country artists of the '90s and '00s and still has a reputation as one of the genre's most passionate, high-energy performers. In 1996, she kicked off her notable career with "Heads Carolina, Tails California," a single that immediately made her a household name. Following the success of her debut, Jo Dee posted nine No. 1 hits and sixteen Top 40 songs and has been recognized by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards and GRAMMY Awards. As Jo Dee's resumé grew, she proved to be a trendsetter and history-maker, becoming the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs. Over the years, Jo Dee has amassed over half a billion streams on Pandora, hundreds of millions of album and song streams on Spotify and Apple Music, and millions of views on YouTube. Her impressive listenership recently earned her acknowledgment for having one of the Top 20 country albums of the 1990s on Spotify. Additionally, her social media accounts are collectively followed by millions of fans. Jo Dee has been traveling the country for many years, receiving rave reviews for her authenticity, commitment and openness on stage. Hoping to inspire and enlighten fans from all walks of life with every step she takes, Jo Dee has made it her mission to present herself and her story with honesty, inviting fans to see behind the masquerade.



