Usher Announces New Dates For Headlining Las Vegas Residency

The NCAAP selected him as its 2010 Ford Freedom Award Scholar, and Morehouse College honored him with the prestigious 2014 "Candle Award." In 2022, he took the stage at The Beloved Benefit, which exists to fortify and transform communities throughout Atlanta. LAS VEGAS, NV. (Top40 Charts) As he prepares to return to Las Vegas this Friday for his Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, global megastar and eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher has announced 15 new dates in June and October 2023 for his Las Vegas residency, which sold-out all 2022 dates and is on track to sell out all previously announced 2023 dates.Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the public Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. PT.Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International's loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale running Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. PT.Usher's 15 new shows going on sale are:June 2023: 16, 17, 20, 23, 24, 29October 2023: 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28Usher's previously announced 2023 show dates:Feb. 2023: 24 & 25March 2023: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18April 2023: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29June 2023: 28July 2023: 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15General ticket prices begin at $79, plus applicable tax and fees, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages also are available for each show. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/ushervegas. All shows begin at 9 p.m.Custom-designed for the expansive Dolby Live stage and presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, the show gives audiences an extraordinary immersive experience with extravagant costumes and state-of-the-art technology in lighting, video and special effects.The exclusive, only-in-Vegas spectacular is packed with an impressive repertoire of smash hits spanning the multi-talented showman's 20-year career, including "Yeah," "U Remind Me," "My Boo," "Love In This Club," "OMG" and " You Make Me Wanna... " The show incorporates audience interaction and staging throughout the 5,200-seat entertainment venue, where every guest has an up close and personal experience with the superstar.Usher's Las Vegas show features creative and show direction from Outside the Box Amusements, with co-creative direction by Aakomon Jones, video and lighting design by Fragment 9, set design by Tate Design Group and choreography by Cornithea "Rio" Henderson and Amy Allen.Additionally, Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas and MGM Resorts are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Usher's Las Vegas residency dates in 2023 to Usher's New Look, Inc. (UNL). Founded in 1999 by Usher as a young man barely out of his teens, UNL is on a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through a comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders.UNL's peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provides Access, Awareness and Empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions. Over the course of 23 years, the organization has reached more than 50,000 young people. Usher has changed music, culture and countless lives. Beyond selling over 80 million records worldwide and collecting dozens of awards, he has simultaneously lit up the small screen on NBC's The Voice and the big screen in blockbusters such as Hustlers. He has also tirelessly distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian, raising tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation since 1999.A true outlier, he was equally at home on the stage of his blockbuster 2021 Las Vegas residency as he was on a 2016 government cultural mission to Cuba as part of President Barack Obama's Presidential Committee for Arts and Humanities.The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and proud Atlanta resident inspires change yet again in 2023 and beyond.Thus far, he has gathered eight GRAMMY Awards and emerged as Billboard's "#1 Hot 100 Artist of the 2000s," "#2 most successful artist of the 2000s," and "one of the best-selling artists in American music history," according to the RIAA. He catapulted four consecutive albums to #1 on the Billboard Top 200, beginning with the landmark diamond-certified Confessions in 2004. He continued to push boundaries with a series of singles and shows before setting the stage for his ninth full-length offering in 2023.Most importantly, Usher gives back at every turn. Under his leadership, the New Look Foundation provides opportunities for young people in underserved communities, enabling them to flourish and achieve seemingly impossible dreams. He has contributed to numerous philanthropic causes and historic advancements. He penned a moving essay in The Washington Post, lobbying for the recognition of JUNETEENTH as a holiday in 2020.Fostering the national and eventual congressional conversation, he attended the signing of the bill making JUNEETEENTH a federal holiday at its passage during 2021. He has achieved recognition and various honors from the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Trumpet Foundations, and Do Something.The NCAAP selected him as its 2010 Ford Freedom Award Scholar, and Morehouse College honored him with the prestigious 2014 "Candle Award." In 2022, he took the stage at The Beloved Benefit, which exists to fortify and transform communities throughout Atlanta.



