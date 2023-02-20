Statement From Dionne Warwick Regarding R&B Singer Chuck Jackson

"Another heartache has come my way. Chuck Jackson has made his transition. He was my label mate on Scepter Records and was like a big brother to me. I'll truly miss his daily calls checking on me and his wonderful voice.

Rest in heavenly peace my dear friend" - Dionne Warwick, February 20th, 2023.



Chuck Jackson, known for the 1960's hits "Any Day Now (My Wild Beautiful Bird)" and "I Don't Want To Cry", transitioned at the age of 85.

The singer was born in North Carolina, performing in local gospel groups before moving to Pittsburgh as a teen. A member of key doo-wop group the Del-Vikings, Chuck Jackson went solo to great acclaim, scoring a string of emphatic hits.



Songs such as 'Any Day Now' remains peerless greats in the evolution of soul music, injecting gospel passion into the lust go R&B. With lyrics by Bob Hillard and music by Burt Bacharach - another music great who recently passed away - it changed the course of Chuck Jackson's career, and set him on the path to greatness.



Renewed success caused Chuck to buy out his contract with Scepter Records, later signing with Motown - curiously, his spell with the



Recording throughout his life, Chuck Jackson's work was championed by Kent Records in the UK, allowing newer generations to access his music. Songs such as 'I Keep Forgettin', 'Hand It Over', 'What's With This Loneliness', 'I've Got The Need' and many, many more are immortal.

