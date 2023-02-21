|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
UK Artist Kwun Follows On From His Debut Single With A New Single 'Ancient Ageless & True'
Hot Songs Around The World
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
293 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
194 entries in 24 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
121 entries in 26 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
573 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
392 entries in 19 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
941 entries in 28 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
191 entries in 20 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
439 entries in 25 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
560 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
196 entries in 18 charts
Most read news of the week
Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music Debuts Live In-Studio Performance Video Of "Loneliness" (Co-Written With Lester Bangs) Off Latest Album 'Variants Of Vibe'
U2 "Two Hearts Beat As One" / "Sunday Bloody Sunday" The War & Surrender Mixes Limited-Edition 4-Track EP Exclusively For Record Store Day 2023
Lucias Malcolm (Call Me Malcolm) Releasing Debut Solo Album 'Past, Present And Future Regrets' On March 10, 2023
Tim Rice To Receive Johnny Mercer Award At The 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Annual Induction And Awards Gala
New Orleans Native, London-Based Soul Artist Acantha Lang Preps Debut Album Beautiful Dreams Out April 14, 2023
Tractor Supply Company Partners With Country Stars Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Jimmie Allen, Dustin Lynch And Kat & Alex
Multi-Grammy Award Winner Kurt Elling Releases Covers EP 'Guilty Pleasures' Ft. Charlie Hunter & Nate Smith