Omnivore Recordings Announces Record Store Day Releases Out On April 22, 2023

*As these titles are limited edition Record Store Day presses, there will be no physical promotional copies available. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Omnivore Recordings has announced four special vinyl releases for Record Store Day 2023. On April 22, there will be vinyl releases for New Riders Of The Purple Sage's Lyceum '72, Victoria Hallman's From Birmingham To Bakersfield, Justin Hinds And The Dominoes' Miss Wendell And The Book Of History: The Nighthawk Mixes, and The Cowsills' Rhythm Of The World.Watch the Omnivore Record Store Day trailer: https://youtu.be/HeFIrEBeTmwNew Riders Of The Purple Sage - Lyceum '72 (LP):"The last night of the Grateful Dead's 1972 European tour was memorable for a host of reasons, and prime amongst them, was the fun fact that the whole extended musical 'family' of the Grateful Dead was reunited at the London gig in the Lyceum Ballroom just off the Strand...."So begins Grateful Dead Tour Manager Sam Cutler's liner notes to this piece of exceptional music history. New Riders of the Purple Sage emerged as a band showcasing the songwriting of John Dawson and the pedal steel guitar musings of Jerry Garcia, with their original line-up also including the Dead's Mickey Hart on drums.While the Dead's material from that tour has been issued on their recent Europe '72 and Lyceum '72 releases, the New Riders of the Purple Sage's Lyceum '72 documents the last night of their appearances with the Dead on those classic dates.Recorded on a 16-track machine by noted Dead engineers Betty Cantor, Janet Furman, Bob Matthews, Rosie (McGee), and Wizard (the team which also recorded the Dead's classic Europe '72 performances), these tapes were mixed by current Grateful Dead engineer Jeffrey Norman and mastered by Grammy®-winner David Glasser to present the ultimate document of this iconic date.Produced for release by Rob Bleetstein (NRPS archivist and Sirius/XM producer and host on their Grateful Dead Channel), Lyceum '72 is available on CD and Digital with packaging containing photos and a thoughtful reminiscence from Sam Cutler, tour manager for The Rolling Stones, the Grateful Dead, and - of course, New Riders of the Purple Sage. Lyceum '72's LP release for Record Store Day will include an exclusive track, the nearly 10-minute long "Willie And The Hand Jive," which does not appear on the CD/Digital versions currently available.Take a trip back five decades to the end of a tour that lives on, all these years later. Victoria Hallman - From Birmingham To Bakersfield (LP): Victoria Hallman began her career at the age of four; recording her first record when she was six, and appearing on The Steve Allen Show while still in grammar school. She would soon open for Bob Hope, and eventually become part of Buck Owens' touring band. Owens brought her to Hee Haw, and subsequently took her into the studio in 1981 to record a solo album.Backed by The Buckaroos, and co-produced by Buckaroo Jim Shaw, Buck and Victoria recorded a successful album they were both happy with, but due to life and career challenges for both, fell through the cracks and disappeared. Or, so everyone thought…In 2006, Victoria and Shaw decided to look for the tapes for the release, but they were nowhere to be found. Over a decade later, Hallman joined the Authors Guild after writing her book Hollywood Lights, Nashville Nights: Two Hee Haw Honeys Dish Life, Love, Elvis, Buck & Good Times In The Kornfield, where she was contacted by a record collector who had found an acetate with her name on it. It was the lost album!Forty years later, From Birmingham To Bakersfield finally sees the light of day! Produced for release by Hallman, Grammy® nominee Randy Poe (also author of Buck 'Em: The Autobiography Of Buck Owens), and multi-Grammy® winner Cheryl Pawelski, with Mastering and Restoration by multi-Grammy® winner Michael Graves, the release sounds as fresh as it did when it was first recorded. In addition to the album, three bonus demo tracks from 1980 are included - recorded with a band that included James Burton on guitar, Hal Blaine on drums, and bassist Emory Gordy, Jr.The packaging contains photos, ephemera, and liner notes from Poe featuring new interviews with Victoria about her career and the discovery of this lost piece of Country Music history. Available on LP for Record Store Day 2023, the CD and Digital will be available April 28, 2023. So, get ready to take the journey From Birmingham To Bakersfield!Justin Hinds And The Dominoes - Miss Wendell And The Book Of History: The Nighthawk Mixes (LP)Justin Hinds topped the charts in Jamaica with his 1964 single "Carry Go Bring Home" and eventually recorded a staggering 70 singles for the Treasure Island Record label. A ska and rocksteady pioneer, after a short stint with Mango Records in the '70s, he returned to the studio to record material for Nighthawk Records.Travel With Love was originally released in 1984, and combined Hinds and The Dominos' classic past with the evolving reggae sound. The original albums' eight tracks were supplemented with a CD bonus track three years later, and eventually two more songs were unearthed for a 2015 LP reissue release. With Omnivore Recordings' acquisition of the Nighthawk Records label in 2017, even more material has been discovered and added.Miss Wendell And The Book Of History: The Nighthawk Mixes contains three, previously unissued mixes of "Miss Wendell" and "The Book Of History," created at the time of the original album's release, but which remained unreleased for nearly four decades. The tracks are compiled on LP exclusively for Record Store Day 2023 (April 22), with Digital availability the following Friday (April 28).The Cowsills - Rhythm Of The World (LP):Starting in 1965, The Cowsills was composed of six siblings, performing their instrumentsand singing those glorious harmonies as only families can. Originally starting as a regional act (from Newport, Rhode Island), the group was "founded" by Joda Records owners Danny Sims and reggae/pop singer Johnny Nash ("I Can See Clearly Now") in the mid-'60s for whom they recorded a handful of singles before turning towards more national recognition when they were signed to MGM Records in 1967. At this point, the group's mother Barbara and young sister Susan joined the act and they were awarded a Gold record for over one million copies sold of their very first single for MGM, the sublime, "The Rain, The Park & Other Things."This began a series of chart records that dominated the Top 40 for the next three years. Among the classic Cowsills recordings are "We Can Fly," "Indian Lake," "Hair" (from the rock musical Hair), and "Love American Style" (the theme song from the popular ABC-TV show of the same name). The group also recorded and charted with five successful albums during this time period. The band and their story were even the inspiration for the popular 1970s sitcom The Partridge Family. The group was also a prosperous touring attraction up through 1972, spreading their harmonious hope and love to an adoring fan base. They even had their own comic book published in 1968.As all families do, the group went through a series of changes, disbanding in 1972. But music never left the soul of this tuneful and melodic kin. Over the years, the group, as individuals, continued to make music and even reunited in 1978 and 1993 to make historic records that are woefully out of print.Nearly 30 years after their last recordings as a group, The Cowsills returned in 2022 with Rhythm Of The World. Eleven brand new songs written by the band, which can soon be enjoyed on the special green vinyl release, out on Record Store Day. The ambassadors of goodwill and love will also be on the road through 2023 thrilling fans with their classic hits and soon to be new favorites!*As these titles are limited edition Record Store Day presses, there will be no physical promotional copies available.



