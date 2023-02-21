Songwriter Jacob Lee Releases 'Easy For You' Single





Born in Gold Coast, Queensland, Jacob Lee is an Australia-based singer and songwriter who has previously distributed three 4-track EPs, 6 full-length studio albums, and 140 videos on YouTube. In addition to being the founder of Lowlyland Records and Lowly Labs, Lee is finalising a number of web3 projects, set to define the way artists interact with their fan bases in the near future. Lee holds the title of being the first NFT musician in Australia, and his success in the space, having sold out his royal.io NFT collection in under 30 seconds, led to an interview with the cryptocurrency platform Currency.com. Acts Jamie Lawson, Boyce Avenue,



Defining an uncharted sonic direction, Jacob Lee wanders toward the shores of a new wave, releasing his latest mysterious record 'Easy For You'. Open-ended moments draw us close before expanding into scapes of syncopated beats, which juxtapose Lee's soft and thoughtful voice to create a sense of skin-to-skin intimacy.



Jacob Lee unpacks his brand new offering: "'Easy For You' is a cryptic track that delves into the complexities of an unbalanced relationship. Its minimalistic production and lyrics were designed to convey a sense of alluring ambiguity, inviting listeners to uncover their own interpretations of the song. This track is a departure from my usual production style and represents a step forward in my personal growth as a songwriter and producer. 'Easy For You' is the fifth single in my upcoming album, 'Lowlyland', an intimate and relatable collection of songs that dive deep into the inner workings and complexities of human emotions."



"Lee's delicate vocal and picturesque soundscapes are commercially enticing and full of character, gaining a worldwide fanbase and amassing flying support from tastemakers and audiences." -



[On 'Sick & Tired'] "Packed with sultry synths and a pulsating bass." - Notion Magazine



"Gold Coast talent Jacob Lee goes deeper than most." - CLASH Magazine



"Lee seems to be at his prolific best." - Rolling Stone India



"Jacob Lee navigates vulnerability and misunderstanding on his stunning new single Suitcase." - Happy Magazine



"Lee's latest has a darker, more menacing production style, with club-ready sub bass lines and electronic beats a la The Weekend foregrounding his vocals." -



"It's hard to list Lee as a new artist, but his star continues to rise as he harnesses the power of video and music to engage his audience." - TheMusic.com.au



"Both "



"He has launched Demons New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Confident songwriter Jacob Lee released his latest single 'Easy For You' on the 10th of February via the label he founded, Lowlyland Records. The single has been premiered by Wonderland Magazine and follows his 2022 release 'Sick & Tired'. As both a businessman and truly independent musician, he has paved his own career and established himself as an artist to contend with, accumulating half a billion streams across platforms and appearing in many noteworthy industry tastemaker publications, including Happy Magazine, Clash Magazine, Rolling Stone India, Music Feeds, Beat Magazine, TheMusic.com.au, Atwood Magazine, Celebmix, Ones To Watch, Forte, and Notion Magazine to name some. Further, his music has been aired on ABC's triple j unearthed and featured on the Youtube channels xKito Music and NightcoreGalaxy. Lee will be travelling Europe and the UK for The Lowly Lyricist tour in March and April 2023.Born in Gold Coast, Queensland, Jacob Lee is an Australia-based singer and songwriter who has previously distributed three 4-track EPs, 6 full-length studio albums, and 140 videos on YouTube. In addition to being the founder of Lowlyland Records and Lowly Labs, Lee is finalising a number of web3 projects, set to define the way artists interact with their fan bases in the near future. Lee holds the title of being the first NFT musician in Australia, and his success in the space, having sold out his royal.io NFT collection in under 30 seconds, led to an interview with the cryptocurrency platform Currency.com. Acts Jamie Lawson, Boyce Avenue, Dennis Lloyd, and Sheppard, have supported his music, which can be likened to James Gillespie and Glass Animals.Defining an uncharted sonic direction, Jacob Lee wanders toward the shores of a new wave, releasing his latest mysterious record 'Easy For You'. Open-ended moments draw us close before expanding into scapes of syncopated beats, which juxtapose Lee's soft and thoughtful voice to create a sense of skin-to-skin intimacy.Jacob Lee unpacks his brand new offering: "'Easy For You' is a cryptic track that delves into the complexities of an unbalanced relationship. Its minimalistic production and lyrics were designed to convey a sense of alluring ambiguity, inviting listeners to uncover their own interpretations of the song. This track is a departure from my usual production style and represents a step forward in my personal growth as a songwriter and producer. 'Easy For You' is the fifth single in my upcoming album, 'Lowlyland', an intimate and relatable collection of songs that dive deep into the inner workings and complexities of human emotions.""Lee's delicate vocal and picturesque soundscapes are commercially enticing and full of character, gaining a worldwide fanbase and amassing flying support from tastemakers and audiences." - Wonderland Magazine[On 'Sick & Tired'] "Packed with sultry synths and a pulsating bass." - Notion Magazine"Gold Coast talent Jacob Lee goes deeper than most." - CLASH Magazine"Lee seems to be at his prolific best." - Rolling Stone India"Jacob Lee navigates vulnerability and misunderstanding on his stunning new single Suitcase." - Happy Magazine"Lee's latest has a darker, more menacing production style, with club-ready sub bass lines and electronic beats a la The Weekend foregrounding his vocals." - Music Feeds"It's hard to list Lee as a new artist, but his star continues to rise as he harnesses the power of video and music to engage his audience." - TheMusic.com.au"Both " With You " and "I Belong to You" are emotionally stunning tracks that approach love in very different ways while highlighting Lee's incredible vocal and lyrical capacities." - Atwood Magazine"He has launched Demons Digital Vinyl & Music Video NFT, with his single Demons, which became a playlist staple for over 50 million people globally." - Top40-Charts.com



