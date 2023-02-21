Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 21/02/2023

Montreal's Dead Alright (The Solo Project Of Brand New Lungs Frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) Releases New Single "Parasites"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Montreal's Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single "Parasites" the next in line in a series of new songs that will be released throughout 2023.

The track (which features guest vocals by Davey Knight of Toronto's Debt Cemetary) is "a fast and aggressive skatepunk take on the great state our elders left the planet for us, and how great we are doing as a species."






