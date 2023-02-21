Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 21/02/2023

Rusty Gear Presents New Valentine Themed Music Video "He Loves Me" Featuring Nashville Vocalist Elle Rose

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Songwriter Rusty Gear teams with Nashville vocalist Elle Rose and presents a stirring song aptly titled "He Loves Me featuring Elle Rose". With an infectious contemporary arrangement, the song offers a new take on the lingering doubt expressed in the old saying "he loves me, he loves me not".

Going a step further Rusty commissions a professional video portrait designed to embrace the story line thereby embellishing visibly on the lyrics behind the beautiful voice of Ms. Elle Rose.
Ms. Rose, an up-and-coming country vocalist and resident of Nashville Tennessee, delivers Rusty's lyrics with touching affection.

The song flows marvelously and the visual enhancements on the theme further the song's reach as it captures the very essence of what only those in love, at any age, can hope to hold on to for a lifetime.

In a world with a daily drumbeat of terrible news, the new Rusty Gear presentation rekindles the other side of life's possibilities, reinforcing the positive excitement love brings to our lives.
Learn more @ www.rustygearmusic.com






