Billboard Charting Blues Artist Justine Blazer Releases New Single "Girl Singing The Blues"

Justine is a voting member of the Recording Academy and attended the 64th and 65th GRAMMY Award Shows as a balloted artist. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Girl Singing the Blues" is Justine Blazer's latest single from her chart-topping album of the same name. The single has been distributed to Mediabase stations across the United States and is available on all streaming platforms.With expressive lyrics like another day gone, nothing more left to do, my heart has been battered, broken and bruised, "Girl Singing the Blues" embodies the traditional and emotional qualities of a great Blues song."Girl Singing the Blues" (released on August 30, 2022) is Justine's 8th studio record and her first in the Blues genre. The award-winning record reached #1 on the iTunes Charts - Top 100 Blues Albums, #1 on Amazon's Best-Selling Vocal Blues Albums and #1 on Amazon's New Releases in Vocal Blues. Most recently, "Girl Singing the Blues" spent four weeks on the Billboard Top 100 Blues chart, debuting at #28 and peaking at #18. The album also hit #26 on the British iTunes charts and #30 on the Sweden iTunes charts. The album currently has over 100,000 streams on Spotify.The highly-acclaimed album has been receiving rave reviews from fans, radio and press, and has been featured in publications like Billboard Magazine, Spinex Music, Broadway World, Nash in Tune, The Sounds Won't Stop and more. Justine was also featured on the cover of Lazie Indie Music Magazine's August edition.Justine received many accolades for "Girl Singing the Blues" in 2022, including Best Blues Song at the World Songwriting Awards for her single "Tears of Blue." She also won a bronze medal at the Global Music Awards for Best Blues Vocalist, Best Blues Collaboration at the World Songwriting Awards for her song "Big Bright Beautiful Day," where she performed a duet with B.B King's daughter, Claudette King. In addition, Justine won a bronze medal at the Global Music Awards for her single "Never Get Away" (feat. Natalie Jean), and also received nine nominations for the 2022 Josie Music Awards, which took place at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN, where she won the Stage Fashion Trailblazer award. Lastly, "Girl Singing the Blues" was selected as a Grammy contender on the 65th Grammy Awards official ballot.Justine is a voting member of the Recording Academy and attended the 2023 GRAMMY awards in February 2023. She sat in the front row, attended several parties and mingled with many talented recording artists, such as Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Flo Rida and more.Originally from Detroit, MI and currently based in Nashville, TN, Justine Blazer is a Billboard, Music Row, iTunes charting and multi-award winning producer, singer, songwriter, composer and recording artist. She is a member of The Recording Academy (GRAMMYs), Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music. Having opened for the likes of Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Lee Brice, Kathy Mattea, Regis Philbin, Lonestar and more, Justine has also received endorsements from Luna Guitars, Dean Guitars, Ram Trucks, Chrysler Incorporated, Antares, RME and Mojave Microphones.Justine has won numerous awards from the Josie Music Awards, World Songwriting Awards, Global Music Awards, The Detroit Blues Challenge, Ram Trucks Battle of the Bands (Winner) and the USA Songwriting Competition (finalist).In addition, Justine has been on various TV shows, such as American Super Group (MTV), and has had sync-licensing placements on The Young and the Restless (CBS), A Treasure for Christmas (Lifetime Network), the Telly-Award winning film Hashtag Blessed (Prime Video), Tubi, Redbox and more. Her music video for her popular single "Good Trouble" was also aired on both CMT and TCN.Justine is a voting member of the Recording Academy and attended the 64th and 65th GRAMMY Award Shows as a balloted artist.



