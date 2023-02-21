Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 21/02/2023

LA Alternative/ Punk Rockers Joker's Hand Release EP "Seeing Red"

LA Alternative/ Punk Rockers Joker's Hand Release EP "Seeing Red"

Hot Songs Around The World

Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
191 entries in 20 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
439 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
941 entries in 28 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
573 entries in 26 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
121 entries in 26 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
194 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
293 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
392 entries in 19 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
560 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
196 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailing from Torrance, CA, the duo known as Joker's Hand has been steadily amassing fans since their early singles took off on LA Radio powerhouse 106.7 KROQ (many of which spent weeks at #1 on the station's weekly program 'Locals Only').

An appearance at Redondo Beach's Beachlife Festival further cemented them as a band to keep tabs on, with their incendiary performance all but demanding attendees take notice.

The band has now released their new EP "Seeing Red", out everywhere now via Wiretap Records. The album features the tracks "You're Why I Don't Sleep at Night" and "Danny Phantom" which features Jakob Nowell.

Joker's Hand's Kevin Kawano says, "We had a lot of fun with this one. We experimented with sounds A LOT, recorded one of the heaviest songs we've ever written, and got very vulnerable and real."

Kawano met bandmate Matthew Lau and together they formed the band in 2017. After writing dozens of demos and carving a name for themselves on the Los Angeles club circuit, the band met with producers Steve Ornest and Wyn Davis at Total Access Recording Studios (Sublime, No Doubt, Guns N' Roses). They began working on what would become their debut self-titled EP, which was released in March 2020.

Joker's Hand songs are timeless, weaving multiple genres of music like pop, punk and hip-hop into their rock-rooted sound. The band's explosive live shows coupled with their ear-catching vocals and musicianship has catapulted them above the noise floor of the Los Angeles rock music scene. Stream the new album now everywhere:


Upcoming shows:
March 15th Coopers BBQ (Austin, TX) Total Access/93.7FM KLBJ Showcase 5PM
March 15th Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co (Austin, TX) headline show 9PM
April 14 Brouwerij West (San Pedro, CA)
May 19 Flavor Festival (Stockton, CA)
May 26 FTG Warehouse (Santa Ana, CA)
May 29 Fiesta Hermosa (Hermosa Beach, CA)

Website: www.jokershand.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JokersHandBand
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jokershandofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jokershandband






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0168331 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011711120605469 secs