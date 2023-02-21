Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 21/02/2023

Deep-Dive Into Reflective Dark Dreamy In 'Fades To Gray' By South Carolina's The Yets

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alternative pop duo THE YETS present 'Fades To Gray', their latest slice of rich texture and delight from their self-titled EP, recently released via South Carolina indie imprint Royal Terns Records. This song spins a darker web than their latest Cocteau Twins-inspired 'Letter To A Boy'. Haunting, dynamic and smooth, The Yets transform the classic to contemporary, counting Roxy Music, David Bowie, Siouxsie and the Banshees, The Cult, Cocteau Twins and Pink Floyd among their musical influences.

Frontwoman ROBIN WILSON says, "Our debut EP is basically a snapshot of life … ups, downs, ins, outs, happy, sad and everything in between. 'Fades to Gray' is simply about the beauty and frailty of life, metaphorically colored and fading. It's lyrically full of references; in color and motion. Take for example the phrase "A picture painted thin", which points to the delicate balance of life which erodes with time as paint from a canvas and ultimately fades to gray."






