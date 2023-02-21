Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 21/02/2023

New Jersey's Public Serpents (Fronted By Skwert/ Drummer Of The Seminal Squat Punk Band Choking Victim) Release "When Pigs Lie" Single + Video

New Jersey's Public Serpents (Fronted By Skwert/ Drummer Of The Seminal Squat Punk Band Choking Victim) Release "When Pigs Lie" Single + Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Jersey crust-ska punks Public Serpents (featuring former Choking Victim member Skwert Gunn) released their new song and video "When Pigs Lie" today. The video was shot and edited by Benjamin Clapp. Watch it here:



If you ever wanted to see one of the most iconic figures of East Coast crust-rocksteady as a muppet - now is your chance!
Their new album "The Bully Puppet" will be available both digitally and physically on March 24.

Since Public Serpents first entered the scene in 2008 with their debut album "The Feeding Of The Fortune 5000", they've appeared on splits with bands UpperDowner and recent Fat Wreck Chords signee Escape From The Zoo, receiving critical acclaim in the worldwide crack-rock-steady scene.

After dealing with a succession of professional and personal setbacks over the last decade, including incarceration, homelessness, and the end of his marriage, Skwert says of the 13 tracks that make up the new album: "My whole life is invested in this. Artistically, physically and mentally, I'd probably die without it… there literally would be no point in living at this point."

2022 saw Public Serpents touring with some incredible bands like The Suicide Machines, Escape From The Zoo, and Catbite in cities across America before shipping out to Europe for a month long tour over seas, playing venues ranging from the world-renowned Manchester Punk Festival to a Hungarian bomb shelter under the streets of Budapest.

Public Serpents are heading on tour in the lead-up to the album's release (see dates below). The trek also includes a pair of NJ/NYC record release shows in April.

"If you like the snottiness of NOFX and throw it in a blender with Operation Ivy and Rancid you get an approximation of this very fun new single from Public Serpents. It's fun, it has it's roots in The Clash but brings that 90's punk rock energy and production value." - Blood Makes Noise

