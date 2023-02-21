New Jersey's Public Serpents (Fronted By Skwert/ Drummer Of The Seminal Squat Punk Band Choking Victim) Release "When Pigs Lie" Single + Video









If you ever wanted to see one of the most iconic figures of East Coast crust-rocksteady as a muppet - now is your chance!

Their new album "The Bully Puppet" will be available both digitally and physically on March 24.



Since Public Serpents first entered the scene in 2008 with their debut album "The Feeding Of The Fortune 5000", they've appeared on splits with bands UpperDowner and recent Fat Wreck Chords signee Escape From The Zoo, receiving critical acclaim in the worldwide crack-rock-steady scene.



After dealing with a succession of professional and personal setbacks over the last decade, including incarceration, homelessness, and the end of his marriage, Skwert says of the 13 tracks that make up the new album: "My whole life is invested in this. Artistically, physically and mentally, I'd probably die without it… there literally would be no point in living at this point."



2022 saw Public Serpents touring with some incredible bands like The Suicide Machines, Escape From The Zoo, and Catbite in cities across



Public Serpents are heading on tour in the lead-up to the album's release (see dates below). The trek also includes a pair of NJ/NYC record release shows in April.



"If you like the snottiness of NOFX and throw it in a blender with Operation Ivy and



https://www.facebook.com/publicserpents

Www.Instagram.com/publicserpents

www.publicserpents.net

https://shop.sbam.rocks

www.facebook.com/SBAM.ROCKS

