After A 38-Year Hiatus, Liverpool Indie Rock Outfit The Room Release Invigorating 'Restless Fate' LP

The Room also presents the video for 'The Drift', a reflection on how people come and go from our lives over the years in a beautiful melancholic tale of slow loss. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a lengthy hiatus, Liverpool post-punk stalwarts THE ROOM are back with their first new recordings in 38 years. Formed in 1979 by DAVE JACKSON and BECKY STRINGER, The Room recorded 4 sessions for John Peel, 2 sessions for Janice Long's BBC Radio One programme, and appeared on 'The Whistle Test' and 'Saturday Live', in addition to working with producers TOM VERLAINE (Television) and JOHN PORTER (Roxy Music, The Smiths, Billy Bragg, Microdisney).Their new 'Restless Fate' LP picks up where the band left off. At times shimmering, at times haunting, their melodic blend of progressive, alternative pop and sultry post-punk is just as relevant and captivating as when they broke up in 1985. A man's search for meaning and the dysfunction of the human condition, relentless optimism lays at the core of this record. Recorded and mixed at Liverpool's Ark Studios and co-produced by STEVE POWELL (Michael Head & the Red Elastic Band, Autour De Lucie, Echo & The Bunnymen), the album is released on 9x9 Records.The Room also presents the video for 'The Drift', a reflection on how people come and go from our lives over the years in a beautiful melancholic tale of slow loss.



