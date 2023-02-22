Odesza Releases Official Version Of Live Show Fan Favorite "Hopeful"





When performed live, the cinematically lush song utilized the now legendary



""



2023 is set to be another blockbuster banner year for ODESZA, including headlining slots at Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Okeechobee



Looking back, 2022 was a bar-setting year for the Seattle duo, with not only the release of 'The Last Goodbye' to critical acclaim, but also the record's first companion remix EP ('The Last Goodbye Remixes N°.1'), and the aforementioned tour. "The Last Goodbye Tour" sold over 450k tickets throughout its amphitheater run with numerous sold-out, multi-night runs including in their hometown of Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, LA's The Forum, and New York's Forest Hills Stadium and more (making them the first electronic artists to attempt such a tour). The recent tour also earned high praise with a Pollstar cover feature proclaiming that "ODESZA makes history", while Billboard added "ODESZA is meant to be seen, and heard, live", and the Seattle Times called them "a ticket selling, dance music force that raised the live performance bar for electronic artists."



UPCOMING LIVE PERFORMANCES

March 2-5 - Okeechobee - Okeechobee, FL

March 4-5 - CRSSD Festival - San Diego, CA

June 10 - Governors Ball - New York, NY

June 14 - Place Bell

June 17 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

June 22 - Electric Forest - Rothbury, MI

June 24 - FVDED In The Park - Holland Park, BC

June 30 - Milwaukee Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following their recent GRAMMY nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album for 'The Last Goodbye', and the recent release of the second remix EP('The Last Goodbye Remixes N°.2') to serve as a companion to the album, beloved musical trailblazers ODESZA (Harrison Mills & Clayton Knight) are gifting their fans with a much-requested studio version of " Hopeful " (via Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune), a track that has been featured during their recent groundbreaking 2022 live tour.When performed live, the cinematically lush song utilized the now legendary ODESZA drumline for its precise percussion, and today's recorded version captures that heart-palpitating energy."" Hopeful " is a track that we had originally wanted on 'The Last Goodbye' and for a moment we even considered it for the first track on the record. While it ultimately didn't make the album we still felt an affinity for the song and wound up playing it in the live show," said Harrison & Clay of ODESZA. "In a lot of ways it represents us doing our best to remain hopeful in a time of unsureness. We wanted the track to embody a sense of togetherness and to be a reminder that we are not alone even when we feel distant."2023 is set to be another blockbuster banner year for ODESZA, including headlining slots at Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Okeechobee Music Festival, CRSSD Festival, Electric Forest and FVDED In The Park. Billboard recently spotlighted "how ODESZA became one of the biggest headliners of summer festival season" in a feature that credits their recent massive groundbreaking amphitheater tour and dedicated fanbase as contributors for their continued success in the live performance world.Looking back, 2022 was a bar-setting year for the Seattle duo, with not only the release of 'The Last Goodbye' to critical acclaim, but also the record's first companion remix EP ('The Last Goodbye Remixes N°.1'), and the aforementioned tour. "The Last Goodbye Tour" sold over 450k tickets throughout its amphitheater run with numerous sold-out, multi-night runs including in their hometown of Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, LA's The Forum, and New York's Forest Hills Stadium and more (making them the first electronic artists to attempt such a tour). The recent tour also earned high praise with a Pollstar cover feature proclaiming that "ODESZA makes history", while Billboard added "ODESZA is meant to be seen, and heard, live", and the Seattle Times called them "a ticket selling, dance music force that raised the live performance bar for electronic artists."UPCOMING LIVE PERFORMANCESMarch 2-5 - Okeechobee - Okeechobee, FLMarch 4-5 - CRSSD Festival - San Diego, CAJune 10 - Governors Ball - New York, NYJune 14 - Place Bell Arena - Montreal, QCJune 17 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TNJune 22 - Electric Forest - Rothbury, MIJune 24 - FVDED In The Park - Holland Park, BCJune 30 - Milwaukee Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI



