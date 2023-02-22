Lauren Weintraub To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut On March 31, 2023





For more on Lauren, visit laurenweintraub.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off being named among American Songwriter's all-genre shortlist of 2023 "Artists to Watch," Virgin Music's Lauren Weintraub, is set to make her Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday, March 31, delivering a Boston-bred flavor to the legendary stage.Armed with vulnerable lyricism and unmatched vocal prowess, the HITS Magazine "One To Watch," has 800k+ followers across social media and more than 35 Million streams to date. She will release "People Like Me," next Tuesday (2.28)."Playing the Opry is a dream I've had ever since I wrote my first song at 15-years-old," Weintraub says. "When I moved to Nashville 5 years ago, I never thought I would get this opportunity so quickly, but I couldn't be more excited. Just thinking about how many legends have stepped into the circle, and the fact that it'll be my turn soon, is truly surreal. I would have never gotten to this point if my parents didn't support my journey, and ironically, my debut date is actually my dad's birthday, so that makes the night that much more meaningful to me. I wouldn't be where I am without them, and I'm so excited to get to celebrate this milestone with them."For more on Lauren, visit laurenweintraub.com



