Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 22/02/2023

Lauren Weintraub To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut On March 31, 2023

Lauren Weintraub To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut On March 31, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
191 entries in 20 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
439 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
941 entries in 28 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
573 entries in 26 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
121 entries in 26 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
194 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
293 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
392 entries in 19 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
560 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
196 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off being named among American Songwriter's all-genre shortlist of 2023 "Artists to Watch," Virgin Music's Lauren Weintraub, is set to make her Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday, March 31, delivering a Boston-bred flavor to the legendary stage.

Armed with vulnerable lyricism and unmatched vocal prowess, the HITS Magazine "One To Watch," has 800k+ followers across social media and more than 35 Million streams to date. She will release "People Like Me," next Tuesday (2.28).

"Playing the Opry is a dream I've had ever since I wrote my first song at 15-years-old," Weintraub says. "When I moved to Nashville 5 years ago, I never thought I would get this opportunity so quickly, but I couldn't be more excited. Just thinking about how many legends have stepped into the circle, and the fact that it'll be my turn soon, is truly surreal. I would have never gotten to this point if my parents didn't support my journey, and ironically, my debut date is actually my dad's birthday, so that makes the night that much more meaningful to me. I wouldn't be where I am without them, and I'm so excited to get to celebrate this milestone with them."
For more on Lauren, visit laurenweintraub.com






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0135210 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012531280517578 secs