News
Rock 22/02/2023

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Add Second Nights In Pittsburgh, San Francisco And Chicago Due To Overwhelming Popular Demand

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Add Second Nights In Pittsburgh, San Francisco And Chicago Due To Overwhelming Popular Demand

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have continued to add 2023 North American dates due to overwhelming popular demand, today announcing second nights at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena (September 12 and a just-added September 14 show) and San Francisco's Chase Center (December 8 and the just-added December 10). Tickets for each of these dates will go on sale this Thursday February 23 at 10AM local time. All fans who registered for the previously-announced shows in Pittsburgh and San Francisco through Verified Fan will automatically be registered for these added shows.

The newly-added dates come on the heels of today's near-immediate sell out for a second night at Chicago's Wrigley Field on August 11, a show announced this past Friday after the original August 9 date sold out in record time. "The instant sellout of Chicago's second Wrigley Field show, and the addition of second shows in Pittsburgh and San Francisco are a testament to the excitement that Bruce and the Band's intense rock shows are generating wherever they play," said manager Jon Landau. "They are at the top of their game and this tour is not to be missed."

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's 2023 international tour began earlier this month in Tampa, Florida with their first North American show together in seven years. Opening night featured a high-energy 28-song set deemed "ecstatic and emotional" by Rolling Stone and a "must-see" by SPIN. USA Today said they "rocked like their lives depended on it" and the Associated Press noted the "energy was as high as ever...every song seemed epic."






