Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 22/02/2023

Makaya McCraven On Amoeba's 'What's In My Bag?'

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
294 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
195 entries in 24 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
122 entries in 26 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
574 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
393 entries in 19 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
942 entries in 28 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
192 entries in 20 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
440 entries in 25 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
560 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
197 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago-based percussionist, composer and producer Makaya McCraven stopped by Amoeba Music in San Francisco for a shopping trip and a chat for Amoeba's What's in My Bag? series, in which he picks up music by Art Ensemble Of Chicago, Billy Cobham, Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela, Yusef Lateef & Archie Shepp, NNAMDÏ, Charles Stepney, Thelonius Monk & John Coltrane, Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers featuring Wynton Marsalis, Harvey Mason, Augustus Pablo & King Tubby, Bobby Broom, Joshua Abrams' Cloud Script, and Miles Davis.

McCraven's new album, In These Times, was released in September on International Anthem / Nonesuch / XL Recordings and made several year's best album lists, including those of Pitchfork ("a high-water mark for [his] technique"), NPR Music's Nate Chinen ("the culmination of a years-long experiment in groove ... just might be Makaya McCraven's manifesto"), and Treble ("McCraven's masterwork").






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0143700 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00097012519836426 secs