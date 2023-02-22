Makaya McCraven On Amoeba's 'What's In My Bag?'





McCraven's new album, In These Times, was released in New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago-based percussionist, composer and producer Makaya McCraven stopped by Amoeba Music in San Francisco for a shopping trip and a chat for Amoeba's What's in My Bag? series, in which he picks up music by Art Ensemble Of Chicago, Billy Cobham, Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela, Yusef Lateef & Archie Shepp, NNAMDÏ, Charles Stepney, Thelonius Monk & John Coltrane, Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers featuring Wynton Marsalis, Harvey Mason, Augustus Pablo & King Tubby, Bobby Broom, Joshua Abrams' Cloud Script, and Miles Davis.McCraven's new album, In These Times, was released in September on International Anthem / Nonesuch / XL Recordings and made several year's best album lists, including those of Pitchfork ("a high-water mark for [his] technique"), NPR Music's Nate Chinen ("the culmination of a years-long experiment in groove ... just might be Makaya McCraven's manifesto"), and Treble ("McCraven's masterwork").



