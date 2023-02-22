Award-Winning Band The Washboard Union Announce New Single





Recorded in Brentwood, TN, with producer Matt McClure (Lee Brice), the new anthemic song signals the first taste of the next chapter for the band. "I Run on Country" delivers an undeniable 'sing your heart out' melody and is borne directly out of their love of country music and country life.



"I Run On Country" is The Washboard Union's first new track in over a year since the release of the group's award-winning album Everbound in 2020, which earned two Gold-certified singles for "Country Thunder" and "Dock Rock'', a SOCAN Country



"I Run On Country is a love song and tribute to the music that has fueled us every single day, and we hope our fans feel that same energy and excitement," said Chris "Dunner" Duncombe from The Washboard Union. "We're so excited to share this new music, and this is just the beginning of what we have in store for our fans in 2023."



Response to the new single from some of Canada's top radio programmers has been overwhelmingly positive:

"Washboard Union has catapulted to the next level of greatness with their new music. They should really consider forming a band!" says

"I don't know how The Washboard Union continues to find new gears in the shifter! … These guys might very well be making the best music of their careers, which I think is saying something, considering what they've already done!" says Paul Ferguson - Program



Over the coming year, the trio will release a brand new collection of songs and videos, coinciding with touring across both Canada and



The Washboard Union are also delighted to announce the band's new distributed label partnership with Universal



"Universal



The band, composed of step-brothers



The Washboard Union's many successes include over 80 million streams, 330,000 radio spins, three Gold-certified singles in Canada, nine Top 10 hits, and an awe-inspiring 35+ total award wins.



In 2022, the band took their music to 32 towns and cities big and small from Vancouver Island to Cape Breton on the "Everbound For Your Town'' tour. This past summer they were main stage featured performers at Cavendish Beach

With a world class team, The Washboard Union is poised for an incredible 2023, with lots in store for their fans. For more information, visit thewashboardunion.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) JUNO and CCMA Award-winning band, The Washboard Union, will unleash their highly-anticipated, brand new single "I Run On Country" on March 24, 2023 via all streaming platforms.Recorded in Brentwood, TN, with producer Matt McClure (Lee Brice), the new anthemic song signals the first taste of the next chapter for the band. "I Run on Country" delivers an undeniable 'sing your heart out' melody and is borne directly out of their love of country music and country life."I Run On Country" is The Washboard Union's first new track in over a year since the release of the group's award-winning album Everbound in 2020, which earned two Gold-certified singles for "Country Thunder" and "Dock Rock'', a SOCAN Country Music Award for "Country Thunder" and two CCMA Awards for Group of the Year and Roots Album of the Year."I Run On Country is a love song and tribute to the music that has fueled us every single day, and we hope our fans feel that same energy and excitement," said Chris "Dunner" Duncombe from The Washboard Union. "We're so excited to share this new music, and this is just the beginning of what we have in store for our fans in 2023."Response to the new single from some of Canada's top radio programmers has been overwhelmingly positive:"Washboard Union has catapulted to the next level of greatness with their new music. They should really consider forming a band!" says Janet Trecarten - Program Director/Music Director QX104 Winnipeg"I don't know how The Washboard Union continues to find new gears in the shifter! … These guys might very well be making the best music of their careers, which I think is saying something, considering what they've already done!" says Paul Ferguson - Program Director Cool 100 BellevilleOver the coming year, the trio will release a brand new collection of songs and videos, coinciding with touring across both Canada and Europe and have some surprises in store for their fans.The Washboard Union are also delighted to announce the band's new distributed label partnership with Universal Music Canada. "We're thrilled to be working with our new team at Universal Music Canada on the next chapter of the Washboard Union story. We know our music is in great hands," said Aaron Grain from The Washboard Union."Universal Music Canada is proud to partner with celebrated country artists, The Washboard Union, to distribute their music to fans around the world," said Adam Abbasakoor, Vice President, Commercial Affairs and Label Partnerships, Universal Music Canada.The band, composed of step-brothers Aaron Grain, Chris Duncombe and their best friend David John Roberts, have carved their place as one of Canada's top country bands and their love of songwriting & storytelling has found an ever-growing audience around the world.The Washboard Union's many successes include over 80 million streams, 330,000 radio spins, three Gold-certified singles in Canada, nine Top 10 hits, and an awe-inspiring 35+ total award wins.In 2022, the band took their music to 32 towns and cities big and small from Vancouver Island to Cape Breton on the "Everbound For Your Town'' tour. This past summer they were main stage featured performers at Cavendish Beach Music Festival, Country Thunder Alberta and Saskatchewan, Big Valley Jamboree, and headliners at both Gone Country and RiverFest.With a world class team, The Washboard Union is poised for an incredible 2023, with lots in store for their fans. For more information, visit thewashboardunion.com.



