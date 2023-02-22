Twice To Embark On Highly Anticipated Fifth World Tour, Ready To Be





YouTube: TWICE New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global K-Pop superstars TWICE announced today their upcoming READY TO BE world tour, the largest tour of the group's career thus far. The tour will include 17 shows in 14 cities, kicking off on April 15th with shows in South Korea, Australia, and Japan. TWICE will then head to North America to play nine shows - with more shows forthcoming - beginning with a performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on June 10th. This will make TWICE the first female K-Pop girl group to play both SoFi Stadium and MetLife Stadium (July 6th).This tour announcement comes on the heels of what is shaping up to be a momentous year for the group. Last month, it was announced that TWICE will be honored at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards with the Breakthrough Artist Award. They are the first K-Pop act to be honored at this ceremony. TWICE also successfully pre-released single "MOONLIGHT SUNRISE" on January 20th off their forthcoming 12th EP READY TO BE (available March 10th; pre-order HERE: https://amzn.to/3KsmE1O). The track debuted at #84 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned TWICE career high-placements on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart (#3) and both Spotify's US Chart (#39) and Global Chart (#60). Further, the track's music video achieved 32 million views in just three days and was the #1 Global Trend on YouTube.The group's highly anticipated return to the United States follows the success of their 2022 4TH WORLD TOUR Ⅲ where they played five cities - Los Angeles, Oakland, Fort Worth, Atlanta, and New York - including two shows in both Los Angeles and New York due to popular demand. All seven shows sold out just hours after on sale and made TWICE the first female K-Pop group to sell out two North American arena tours. Following this massive success, TWICE returned to the States in May 2022 to play back-to-back, sold-out encore performances at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium. These performances were a major milestone for the group, as they made TWICE the first female K-Pop group to play a North American stadium.NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets for shows in the U.S. can be purchased through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. Fans can register for the Verified Fan onsale HERE www.verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/TWICE through Wednesday, March 8th at 7PM PT/9PM CT/10PM ET. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to access the Verified Fan Onsale at a later date. If any additional tickets remain following the Verified Fan onsale, a general onsale will be announced at a later date.INTERNATIONAL TICKETS: For ticketing information for shows in Korea, Australia, and Japan, please visit your local event page.READY TO BE Tour Dates:Additional tour dates are forthcoming.Saturday, April 15th - Korea / Seoul / KSPO DomeSunday, April 16th - Korea / Seoul / KSPO DomeWednesday, May 3rd - Australia / Sydney / Qudos Bank ArenaSaturday, May 6th - Australia / Melbourne / Rod Laver ArenaSaturday, May 13th - Osaka / Japan / Yanmar Stadium NagaiSunday, May 14th - Osaka / Japan / Yanmar Stadium NagaiSaturday, May 20th - Tokyo / Japan / Ajinomoto StadiumSunday, May 21st - Tokyo / Japan / Ajinomoto StadiumSaturday, June 10th - United States / Los Angeles / SoFi StadiumTuesday, June 13th - United States / Oakland / Oakland ArenaFriday, June 16th - United States / Seattle / Tacoma DomeWednesday, June 21st - United States / Dallas / Globe Life FieldSaturday, June 24th - United States / Houston / Toyota CenterWednesday, June 28th - United States / Chicago / United CenterSunday, July 2nd - Canada / Toronto / Scotiabank ArenaThursday, July 6th - United States / New York / MetLife StadiumSunday, July 9th - United States / Atlanta / Truist ParkFormed under K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment in 2015, TWICE - comprised of members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu - is one of the best-selling K-pop girl groups of all time. Since their debut, the group has sold over 10 million albums, received nearly 6 billion streams on Spotify, performed on programs such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and GMA3, and has been nominated for two MTV Video Music Awards. In March 2023, they will be honored with the "Breakthrough Artist" award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.The group first rose to prominence with their debut title song "Like OOH-AHH" and 2016 breakthrough single "CHEER UP," which went on to top multiple Korean pop charts and won 'Song of the Year' at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards. From 2016 to 2019, the group releases a slew of mini albums and hit singles, as well as their first full-length album, Twicetagram, and successfully completed their first world tour, TWICELIGHTS. In 2020, TWICE made their first ranking on the Artist 100 and Billboard 200 lists with their mini album MORE & MORE, and their second full-length album, Eyes wide open, debuted at #8 on Billboard's World Albums chart.The momentum continued through 2021 where they kicked off the year with a performance on TIME100 Talks followed by their first U.S. broadcast debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show. That June, they released their 10th mini album, Taste of Love, and followed this up with the release of their first full English-language single, "The Feels," which earned the group their first career entry on The Billboard Hot 100 (#83) and multiple top 10 placements across various charts. TWICE closed out the year with the release of their third full-length album Formula of Love: O+T=<3, which hit #3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for eight consecutive weeks.Last year, TWICE completed their sold-out 4TH WORLD TOUR Ⅲ arena tour and back-to-back, sold-out encore performances at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium. These performances were a major milestone for the group, as made TWICE the first female K-Pop group to sell out two North American arena tours, as well as the first female K-Pop group to play a North American stadium. In August, they released their 11th EP, BETWEEN 1&2, which entered the Billboard 200 Album Chart at #3 and holds the biggest pure sales week for an album by a female K-Pop act in the US, further extending TWICE's record for the most top 10 debuts on the chart among all K-Pop female acts. BETWEEN 1&2's lead single "Talk that Talk" reached the top 20 on Billboard's Global 200 chart, and top 10 on Billboard's Global Excl. US chart, tying with "The Feels" as their highest charting single on the latter chart. They ended the year as the most-stream female K-Pop group on Spotify.Most recently, TWICE released their second full English-language single, "MOONLIGHT SUNRISE" off their forthcoming EP READY TO BE. The track debuted at #84 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned TWICE career high-placements on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart (#3) and both Spotify's US Chart (#39) and Global Chart (#60).Twitter: @JYPETWICEFacebook: @JYPETWICEInstagram: @TWICETAGRAMYouTube: TWICE



