Southland Symphony Presents "Romance With Ruslan"

Budget - $5.00 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Coming soon! - On Saturday March 18, 2023 at 4pm, the Southland Symphony Orchestra presents acclaimed cellist Ruslan Biryukov, performing the West Coast premiere of the Cello Concerto by Arthur Foote. Dr. Sylvia Lee Mann, Music Director & Conductor,WHO: Southland Symphony Orchestra, Dr. Sylvia Lee Mann, conductorWHAT: Concert - Internationally acclaimed cellist Ruslan Biryukov performs the West Coast Premiere of the Cello Concerto in G minor, by Arthur Foote. The concert also includes the exquisite Symphony No. 5 of Franz Schubert.WHERE: Historic Bethel Congregational Church 536 N Euclid Ave Ontario California 91762WHEN: Saturday March 18, 2023 at 4pm.Join us for this FANTASTIC concert!Ruslan is a charismatic performer. Founder of the Glendale Philharmonic Orchestra and Los Angeles Cello Quartet, and Artistic Director of Positive Motions Concert Series, cellist Ruslan Biryukov is known for his "superb artistry, passion and individuality." He has often appeared with the Southland Symphony Orchestra, and is the only cellist ever to be invited to perform solo recitals for 10 consecutive years at the Sundays Live Concert Series in the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Ruslan was born in Baku, Azerbaijan and received his formal music education at the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory in Russia, and the USC Thornton School of Music.. He first earned international recognition by winning major awards in Azerbaijan and by the inclusion of his name in the Golden Book of Russia's international program "New Names". Biryukov has gone on to win numerous other awards worldwide, including the Grand Prize at the 17th Mu Phi Epsilon International Competition.About the composer: Arthur William Foote, church musician and influential music teacher, a leading member of a group of composers known as the Boston Six or the Second New England School. Together, the Six - John Knowles Paine, Horatio Parker, George Chadwick, Edward MacDowell, Amy Beach, and Arthur Foote-wrote the first substantial body of "American" classical music.The Southland Symphony - Our Mission and Vision: The Southland Symphony Orchestra uses the power of music to lift the human spirit. We engage, uplift, and educate the diverse communities of Southern California's Greater Ontario and Inland Empire area by coming together to perform and inspire through exceptional musical experiences. Reaching out through the transformative power of live music, the SSO will be a civic leader, reflecting and uniting our region. The Southland Symphony presented its first concert in Ontario on Sunday, December 11, 2011. Since then, the SSO has presented countless top quality full-orchestra concerts for this community. They have presented internationally renowned soloists from all over the globe, performing music of the greatest composers of the past and the present. The SSO is a non-profit organization, and needs your support to continue presenting these world-class quality concerts!Website: https://www.southlandsymphony.comTo get tickets: https://givebutter.com/ypQMMxTickets: Premium - $20.00General Admission - $10.00Budget - $5.00



