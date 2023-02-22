Multi-Platinum Country Artist Sara Evans Launches Born To Fly CBD Product Line









Multi-platinum entertainer SARA EVANS is at the top of her game. As the fifth most-played female artist at country radio in nearly the last two decades - her five No. 1 singles include "No Place That Far," "Suds In The Bucket, "A Real Fine Place To Start," "Born to Fly," and "A New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans has partnered with Nashville-based CeleBriDy Brands to develop Born to Fly CBD by Sara Evans. As a child, Sara suffered a horrific accident, leading to severe pain and PTSD issues that have quietly plagued her throughout her life. Having finally found relief through CBD products, she has created a premium product line to give hope and healing to others as well. Custom formulated to the specifications of the Country Music icon, the luxurious new product line is available in both an oil tincture and as a topical roll-on for fast, targeted pain relief. Named after her #1 smash single, "Born to Fly," Born to Fly CBD is manufactured in Nashville, Tennessee and features Sara's signature Strawberry Champagne scent and flavor profile and is all-natural, crafted with U.S. grown hemp and made with non-GMO ingredients & natural flavoring.Says Sara: "When I was eight years old, I was hit by a car in front of my family's farm. I was thrown onto the hood of the car before landing in a grassy field along the highway with a concussion, two broken arms, and two broken legs, that left me tied to a hospital bed for six weeks. My arms and legs healed but I was left with severe PTSD and have dealt with pain issues throughout my life. CBD has helped me take control of the pain and anxiety, and I hope that it can help others who desire a natural path to wellness.""We are so excited about our collaboration with Sara Evans," says CeleBriDy Brands founder Brian Mayes. "After hearing her story, we knew that we needed to create something special. Sara put her personal touch on everything from the stunning rose gold packaging to the incredible strawberry champagne flavor, and she even topped the oil tinctures with her very own signature. Born to Fly CBD will not only thrill her fans, but provide a path to self care for those that need a little lift under their wings.Adds Sara: "We were all Born to Fly, sometimes we just need a little help."Born to Fly CBD by Sara Evans is available exclusively at SaraEvansCBD.com.Multi-platinum entertainer SARA EVANS is at the top of her game. As the fifth most-played female artist at country radio in nearly the last two decades - her five No. 1 singles include "No Place That Far," "Suds In The Bucket, "A Real Fine Place To Start," "Born to Fly," and "A Little Bit Stronger," which spent 2 weeks in the top spot and was certified platinum by the R.I.A.A. Sara's "stunning, country voice" (Rolling Stone) has earned her the prestigious Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade as well as numerous American Music Award, Billboard Music Award, Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Award nominations. In addition, the CMA awarded Video of the Year honors for her hit chart-topping single, "Born to Fly" from her landmark double-platinum album of the same name. Evans' discography also includes the platinum-selling studio albums Real Fine Place and Restless as well as the gold-certified projects Stronger and No Place That Far. For more information on Sara Evans, visit SaraEvans.com and engage with her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



