Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 22/02/2023

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Performs 'Secrets' For Vevo Ctrl

Hot Songs Around The World

Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
191 entries in 20 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
439 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
941 entries in 28 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
573 entries in 26 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
121 entries in 26 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
194 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
293 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
392 entries in 19 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
560 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
196 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces A Boogie Wit da Hoodie as the next artist in their Ctrl. series with performances of "Secrets" premiering today off his album, Me vs. Myself. Previously, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie worked with Vevo in 2015 for two "Live at Vevo" sessions of "Drowning" and "The Bigger Artist."

Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's performances follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Nonchalant flows, memorable hooks, trap beats that make plenty of room for melody, and the occasional hint of R&B smoothness all combine into an effortless style for Bronx rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie. The rapper hit the scene in 2016, releasing his debut mixtape Artist on his own label, but later signing with Atlantic. He scored big with the triple-platinum single "Drowning" in 2017, which led to the Top Ten hit The Bigger Artist and its chart-topping 2018 follow-up, Hoodie SZN.

In 2022, Boogie continued his commercial hot streak with projects like 2020's Artist 2.0 and the studio album Me vs. Myself. Along with rapping, Boogie handled some of the production on Me vs. Myself, and was joined by several big name guests on the album, such as G Herbo, Roddy Ricch, H.E.R., and others. The album debuted in the Top Ten of the Billboard charts.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0154991 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012314319610596 secs