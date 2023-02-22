Kety Fusco Releases Striking Harp Exploration 'Starless'!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "This is what is left of my body. My harp destroyed every melodic form of its sound because she died with me. My world is running out and pouring out its rage on me. I will be dead and I will burn in the fire of my home. I am already ashes, ashes of a world that has thought of the most concrete and superficial things, and what remains is a world without stars"- Kety Fusco



'STARLESS' is the striking second single from Kety Fusco's album 'The Harp, Chapter I', due for release on 3 March 2023. The composition of this piece was created with all the classical harp sounds recorded and catalogued by Kety Fusco in her sound library "Beyond The Harp, Extreme, Extended, Experimental".



The sounds were subsequently manipulated and assembled into this contemporary, gory-sounding composition. Kety Fusco and the harp met at the age of six and have not left each other since. After years of studying and perfecting with the classical harp, Kety embarked on an exploration of non-traditional harp sounds, made with objects such as hairpins, scotch tape, wax, stones, clothes pegs, and so she says: "The harp was born in the 7th century, when the air was different, tastes and experiences had nothing to do with today's world, and to this day I cannot think that there is no evolution: that is why I am designing a new harp instrument, it will still be the same, but contemporary and everyone will have the opportunity to approach it; in the meantime, welcome to THE HARP"

Kety Fusco launches her new album 'The Harp, Chapter I' at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on 3rd March 2023.



