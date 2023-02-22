Chris Gardner / Relaxing Blues Produce Riveting Video "Nothin' For Free"

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 22/02/2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Drama to the max, the riveting realities of youthful naïve searches for a so called bright new world to be found where night lights shine bright, spinning wheels turn, dope is around every corner and lusty expressions of sexy presence draw youth like a moth to a flame. Once again Chris Gardner captures life in his writings and muses its warning in artistic expression.
Relaxing Blues takes the songwriter's lyrics and expresses them in visible emotion. Mix the two together and the result is a riveting representation of what's out there lingering for the naive in all its hidden costs. "Nothin' For Free" was recorded at the world famous Wire Road Studio in Houston Texas with the top rated recording expert Andy Bradley at the helm.
The marvelous video concept and final production work was designed and engineered by Relaxing Blues Productions with offices in New Jersey, Europe, Morocco, and Egypt. Chris Gardner is an accomplished singer/songwriter whose original works have remained on the audio charts for weeks at a time over the last five years. Radio promotions are handled by Bill Wence Promotions in Nashville with visibility duties handled by John in Houston PR LLC. All Chris Gardner compositions are available on today's fan favorite streaming and download sites and Chris is available for partnering on songwriting options with established artists. For more information -chrisgardnermusic.com






