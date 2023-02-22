Camp Punksylvania Music & Camping Festival - Third Round Of Artists Announced Highlighting Regional Artists & Notable Talents





Camp Punksylvania 2023 is sponsored by Punk Rock Saves Lives, Stupid Rad Merch Co, Kester Productions, Ionic Development, Skid Row Garage & Bridge City Sessions. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Camp Punksylvania Music & Camping Festival has announced their first European artist set to perform at the highly anticipated 3rd annual event. The Bar Stool Preachers will take the Main Stage at Pennsylvania's first DIY music & camping festival. Camp Punksylvania takes place September 1-3, 2023 at the legendary Circle Drive-In Theater. The festival features three stages and one-of-a-kind events that showcase and uplift the voices and talents of those in marginalized communities, as well as spotlighting notable artists for the fans.This is one of several announcements of Artists spanning 3 days. Focusing largely on an eclectic & inclusive selection, talents are curated by Riot Squad Media's executive team in collaboration with booking agencies, management and PR firms, record labels, media outlets & lifestyle brands.The current confirmed artists to appear at Camp Punksylvania include:The Suicide Machines (Michigan)Bad Cop Bad Cop (California)Tsunami Bomb (California)The Bar Stool Preachers (United Kingdom)War On Women (Maryland)The Potato Pirates (Colorado)Belvedere (Canada)The Dollyrots (California)Mikey Erg (New Jersey)Lenny Lashley (Massachutes)Froggy (Pennsylvania)Dissidente (Pennsylvania)Fat Chance (Pennsylvania)Working Class Stiffs (New York)The What Nows?! (Pennsylvania)The Jasons (New Jersey)Stop the Presses (New York)The Squalors (Pennsylvania)Scott Reynolds of ALL (New York)ÅSMR (Ohio) Black Guy Fawkes & the Co-Conspirators (Maryland)More performers will be announced at later dates, with the full lineup debuting March 1st.Camp Punksylvania will feature live music, market shopping, interactive activities, camping & more.Listen to the artists performing at Camp Punksylvania 2023 on Spotify.All Camp Punksylvania Press registrants receive parking as well as access to the Press Pit, VIP & Comfort areas and all Official After Parties.Camp Punksylvania is organized & operated by Riot Squad Media. Founded in 2019, Riot Squad Media is a female owned and operated DIY media agency specializing in event booking, operations and talent management. Camp Punksylvania 2023 will take place September 1-3, 2023 in Scranton, PA. For more information, please visit camppunksylvania.com. To request media credentials, please fill out the form.Camp Punksylvania 2023 is sponsored by Punk Rock Saves Lives, Stupid Rad Merch Co, Kester Productions, Ionic Development, Skid Row Garage & Bridge City Sessions.



