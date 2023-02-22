Renewal And Rebirth: UK Indiepop Artist Karamelien Explores Incarnation On 'Wait For Me' With Animated Video





The third single from Karamelien, this song is performed primarily by East Grinstead-based singer-songwriter Léanie Kaleido with piano, mixing and production by Chris Mars (A Flock of Seagulls, Damian Wilson).



Kaleido earlier released two Karamelien singles with long-time friend and guitarist Mark Foster and produced at OX4 Sound Studio by RIDE's Mark Gardener, who also guided her critically acclaimed 'How To Weigh A Whale Without A Scale' LP (2021).



'Ascension Heights' is a moving work of beauty, which samples the track of the same name by Léanie's late father Top Topham (original founding guitarist of The Yardbirds) and features bassist Mo Pleasure (Earth, Wind & Fire, Michael Jackson, Ray Charles) with guidance by Paul Statham (Dido,



"Since the last release, I've been writing and producing from my studio at home. The inspiration for this song came through hearing the story of the relative of a dear friend of mine, who had experienced intense feelings of reincarnation, which were later backed up through historical research. It's a beautiful story and one that has been made into a book. 'Wait For Me' is inspired by the love story that accompanied this experience; a love that transcends life and death," says Léanie Kaleido.



"As a Buddhist, the idea of reincarnation is something that still baffles me, but I love the idea that it might be true. I think that, regardless of what you believe, the song speaks to anyone who has lost someone they loved very dearly. I wrote the lyrics with the intention that they could be the words of the person who has passed away, or the person they have left behind. It was important to me to let this song be used in a way that helps anyone struggling with love and loss. I hope it does."



While the timing is coincidental, this song on reincarnation is timely considering that Top Topham passed away on January 23rd after several years of battling dementia. When Top left the band to finish his art course, he was succeeded by Eric Clapton, then later



"My father was a huge influence on me both musically and spiritually, and I will always be grateful to him for that. He was always so supportive of my own work and we often played music together. I sampled his beautiful instrumental track 'Ascension Heights' and wrote the lyrics as a tribute to his spirituality, which was a huge part of his life. All of his children miss his presence greatly."



'Wait For Me' is out now, available on Spotify, Apple



''A true work of beauty and professionalism, taking you to your very own ascension heights" ~ Amplify



"Upbeat, a joyous folk-rock affair... bedecked in kaleidoscopic sixties sparkle, a slight splash of psychedelia and a whole tsunami of charm and grace" ~ Big Takeover Magazine



"A hug of soulful indie pop with groove as infectious as its melodic breath and lyrical smile is poetic... seductive captivation" ~ Ringermaster Review



Written by Léanie Kaleido

Vocals, keys, arrangements - Léanie Kaleido

Piano - Chris Mars

Mixing & production - Chris Mars

Mastered by LANDR New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With music being such a catalyst for renewal, recovery and rebirth, it it no wonder that the reverse relationship would also exist. Alas, UK indiepop artist Karamelien explores the concept of reincarnation on her latest single 'Wait For Me', along with a new animated video.The third single from Karamelien, this song is performed primarily by East Grinstead-based singer-songwriter Léanie Kaleido with piano, mixing and production by Chris Mars (A Flock of Seagulls, Damian Wilson).Kaleido earlier released two Karamelien singles with long-time friend and guitarist Mark Foster and produced at OX4 Sound Studio by RIDE's Mark Gardener, who also guided her critically acclaimed 'How To Weigh A Whale Without A Scale' LP (2021).'Ascension Heights' is a moving work of beauty, which samples the track of the same name by Léanie's late father Top Topham (original founding guitarist of The Yardbirds) and features bassist Mo Pleasure (Earth, Wind & Fire, Michael Jackson, Ray Charles) with guidance by Paul Statham (Dido, Simple Minds, Kylie Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia), while 'Lionhearts' is an uplifting track about love and unity in difficult times."Since the last release, I've been writing and producing from my studio at home. The inspiration for this song came through hearing the story of the relative of a dear friend of mine, who had experienced intense feelings of reincarnation, which were later backed up through historical research. It's a beautiful story and one that has been made into a book. 'Wait For Me' is inspired by the love story that accompanied this experience; a love that transcends life and death," says Léanie Kaleido."As a Buddhist, the idea of reincarnation is something that still baffles me, but I love the idea that it might be true. I think that, regardless of what you believe, the song speaks to anyone who has lost someone they loved very dearly. I wrote the lyrics with the intention that they could be the words of the person who has passed away, or the person they have left behind. It was important to me to let this song be used in a way that helps anyone struggling with love and loss. I hope it does."While the timing is coincidental, this song on reincarnation is timely considering that Top Topham passed away on January 23rd after several years of battling dementia. When Top left the band to finish his art course, he was succeeded by Eric Clapton, then later Jeff Beck and finally Jimmy Page. Top continued to have a solo music career with Blues Horizon Records and played with Christine McVie and Peter Green."My father was a huge influence on me both musically and spiritually, and I will always be grateful to him for that. He was always so supportive of my own work and we often played music together. I sampled his beautiful instrumental track 'Ascension Heights' and wrote the lyrics as a tribute to his spirituality, which was a huge part of his life. All of his children miss his presence greatly."'Wait For Me' is out now, available on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, where 'Ascension Heights' and 'Lionhearts' can also be found.''A true work of beauty and professionalism, taking you to your very own ascension heights" ~ Amplify Music Magazine"Upbeat, a joyous folk-rock affair... bedecked in kaleidoscopic sixties sparkle, a slight splash of psychedelia and a whole tsunami of charm and grace" ~ Big Takeover Magazine"A hug of soulful indie pop with groove as infectious as its melodic breath and lyrical smile is poetic... seductive captivation" ~ Ringermaster ReviewWritten by Léanie KaleidoVocals, keys, arrangements - Léanie KaleidoPiano - Chris MarsMixing & production - Chris MarsMastered by LANDR



