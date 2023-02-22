Which Famous Musicians Have Higher Education

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Higher education was and still is the most important indicator of personal development in a particular field. It contributes to social, technological, economic, and cultural changes. By pursuing higher education, students plan to deepen their knowledge in a particular field and become highly qualified specialists.

However, it also happens that the search for oneself continues. At some point, a person realizes that they have a new vocation. Sometimes the area of interest changes radically. People of art and music are no exception. Among the famous musicians, there are many personalities who, before their successful musical career, had a degree in another field. But this did not prevent them from achieving success in music.

Brian May and Imperial College

If Brian May of the legendary Queen wasn't playing guitar, he would be exploring outer space. He once graduated with a bachelor's degree in physics from Imperial College London and almost completed his dissertation. But then he interrupted his studies and focused on music. Three decades later, May resumed work on his dissertation and received his Ph.D. His thesis was about interplanetary dust.

John Legend and the University of Pennsylvania

John Legend started studying at the University of Pennsylvania when he was only 16 years old. Before that, he turned down offers from Georgetown and even Harvard. John Legend focused on African-American literature and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. He graduated with honors.

Lionel Richie and Tuskegee Institute

Lionel Richie studied accounting and economics at the Tuskegee Institute and received a Bachelor of Science degree there. Education in this field always helped the musician navigate various business projects throughout his musical career.

Coldplay and University College London

University College London is known not only as one of the best universities in the world. It is also the place where the pop band Coldplay was born. For the first time, drummer Will Champion, guitarist Jonny Buckland, pianist/vocalist Chris Martin, and bassist Guy Berryman crossed paths in the university's dormitories. A large number of their first songs were also written there. Berryman studied at the university for only a year. However, the other three musicians received degrees. Buckland - in the field of mathematics and astronomy. Martin - in Greek and Latin. Champion mastered anthropology.

Dexter Holland and the University of Southern California

The Offspring frontman entered the University of Southern California right after graduating from high school. At the University he received a bachelor's degree in biology and a master's degree in molecular biology. Then he put his studies on hold and focused on the band. But twenty years later, Dexter Holland resumed his research activities. And after defending his dissertation on HIV, he received a doctorate in molecular biology.

Tom Morello and Harvard

The guitarist of Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave has spoken out on political issues many times. And it's not for nothing. After all, he has a degree in social studies. Initially, he planned to study political science at Harvard. But then he expanded his knowledge and received a bachelor's degree in social sciences from the same University. Back when Morello was a student at Harvard, he also played in the rock band Joey Thunder & The Electrical Storm.

Tom Scholz and Massachusetts Institution of Technology

Scholz received a bachelor's and master's degree in mechanical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. When Scholz spoke to the National Academy of Engineering in 2016, he said the following. He got his engineering degree because of his childhood obsession with design and invention. He was fascinated by everything that flew or just moved.

In addition to recording and touring, Scholz founded Scholz Research & Development, Inc. The latter is engaged in the production of music technology. Scholz's most important invention is the Rockman, a guitar amplifier for headphones. It is used by thousands of guitarists.

As we can see, the world's famous musicians did not limit themselves to music in their time. Looking behind the curtain of their academic years, rather than the stage, we discover a lot of interesting things. These are the well-known Universities in their biographies, and the receipt of academic degrees. All of this is a great example of how a truly talented person is talented not only in one specific area but in many diverse areas.

Cory Shilling

Writer and blogger about student life. Essay writer and publicist. Researcher of topics about interesting facts from the lives of famous people in the artistic environment and their education.