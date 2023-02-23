Queen Latifah To Host "54th NAACP Image Awards"





Winners of the "54th NAACP Image Awards" will be revealed via telecast on February 25, 2023, on BET. NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories virtually February 20-23 via naacpimageawards.net and at an Awards Dinner and Program on February 24. For more on the "54th NAACP Image Awards" please visit BET.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BET and the NAACP announced that GRAMMY(R) award-winning musician, critically acclaimed Emmy and Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress and producer Queen Latifah will host the "54th NAACP Image Awards" airing LIVE on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET. The live show will also simulcast across Paramount Global networks including BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1."It's an honor to host the "54th NAACP Image Awards," especially in the year we are celebrating 50 years of hip hop," said Queen Latifah. "This is a night to celebrate Black excellence and Black contributions to our industry and beyond. Celebrating one another, lifting each other up and you know we'll have fun doing it!""Queen Latifah is one of our generation's most influential and iconic voices. We are excited to collaborate with the groundbreaking megastar as she hosts the NAACP Image Awards," said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. "As always, we look forward to partnering with the NAACP to celebrate Black creativity and ingenuity for an unforgettable night of Black excellence that will inspire, entertain and empower viewers worldwide.""This year's NAACP Image Awards will be an amazing celebration, highlighting the major accomplishments of political leaders, entertainers, activists and other changemakers. It will also be a night that shows how our community can come together and impact each other and the world in a positive way," said Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO.The star-studded evening will also feature A-list presenters taking the stage, including Brian White, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Damson Idris, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Janelle James, Jonathan Majors, Kerry Washington, Letitia Wright, Morris Chestnut, Ms. Pat, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, NAACP Chairman Leon W. Russell, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Terrence Howard, Tracee Ellis Ross and Zendaya.The Activist of the Year Award will be presented to Dr. Derrick Lee Foward, president of the Dayton Unit of the NAACP and a vice president of the Ohio NAACP. Dr. Foward has been a strong advocate for civil and human rights for nearly two decades through his work with the NAACP. The Youth Activist of the Year Award will be presented to Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council president Bradley Ross Jackson. Jackson helped organize a peaceful protest of 1,000 people to demand justice for the murder of George Floyd, one of the largest demonstrations held in Bloomington, Ind.Previously announced "54th NAACP Image Awards" honorees include U.S. Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) who will be honored with the prestigious Chairman's Award, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who will receive the Social Justice Impact Award, and Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade, who will receive the President's Award.The NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories virtually from Feb. 20-23 on www.naacpimageawards.net, and at an awards dinner and program on Feb. 24. The awards dinner will be hosted by actress Bresha Webb. Awards dinner presenters include Coco Jones, Dominique Thorne, Tichina Arnold, Amber Riley, Paula Newsome, April Ryan, Skai Jackson, Alaya "That Girl Lay Lay" High, Angie Martinez, Niecy Nash-Betts, Tobe Nwigwe, Tye Tribbett, Armani White, Wendell Pierce, "Harlem" cast members Meagan Good, Tyler Lepley, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai, writer/director Tracy Oliver ("Harlem", "First Wives Club") and more.The "54th NAACP Image Awards" is presented by Wells Fargo and sponsored by Bank of America, Gushers, Google, Airbnb, Amazon, FedEx, Lowe's, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Audible, Bacardi and Mielle.Monday, February 20Awards Night One (Virtual)Outstanding International SongOutstanding Jazz Album - InstrumentalOutstanding Gospel/Christian SongOutstanding Gospel/Christian AlbumOutstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)Outstanding Music Video/Visual AlbumOutstanding Soundtrack/Compilation AlbumOutstanding Male ArtistOutstanding Female ArtistOutstanding Soul/R&B SongOutstanding Hip-Hop/Rap SongOutstanding AlbumTuesday, February 21Awards Night Two (Virtual)Outstanding Literary Work - FictionOutstanding Literary Work - Non-FictionOutstanding Literary Work - Debut AuthorOutstanding Literary Work - Biography/ AutobiographyOutstanding Literary Work - InstructionalOutstanding Literary Work - PoetryOutstanding Literary Work - ChildrenOutstanding Literary Work - Youth/TeensOutstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or EnsembleOutstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition SeriesOutstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or EnsembleOutstanding News/Information (Series or Special)Outstanding Talk SeriesWednesday, February 22Awards Night Three (Virtual)Outstanding Short-Form Series - Comedy or DramaOutstanding Short-Form Series or Special - Reality/NonfictionOutstanding Short-Form (Live Action)Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion PictureOutstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)Outstanding Children's ProgramOutstanding Animated SeriesOutstanding Guest PerformanceOutstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic SpecialOutstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic SpecialOutstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion PictureThursday, February 23Reception & Fashion Show (In-person)Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Film)Outstanding Make-up (Television or Film)Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film)Awards Night Four (Virtual)Outstanding Podcast - News and InformationOutstanding Podcast - Society and CultureOutstanding Podcast - Lifestyle / Self-HelpOutstanding Writing in a Comedy SeriesOutstanding Writing in a Drama SeriesOutstanding Writing in a Television Movie or SpecialOutstanding Directing in a Comedy SeriesOutstanding Directing in a Drama SeriesOutstanding Directing in a DocumentaryFriday, February 24Awards Night Five (In-person dinner)Activist of the YearYouth Activist of the YearOutstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic SpecialOutstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic SpecialOutstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic SpecialOutstanding Animated Motion PictureOutstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion PictureOutstanding Directing in a Motion PictureOutstanding Documentary (Film)Outstanding Documentary (Television)Outstanding Drama SeriesOutstanding Independent Motion PictureOutstanding International Motion PictureOutstanding Jazz Album - VocalOutstanding New ArtistOutstanding Podcast - Arts and EntertainmentOutstanding Social Media PersonalityOutstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy SeriesOutstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama SeriesOutstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion PictureOutstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy SeriesOutstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama SeriesOutstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion PictureOutstanding Writing in a Motion PictureSchedule and category announcements subject to change. If a category is not listed above, it has not been determined which day it will be presented.Globally recognized as one of the most distinguished multicultural award shows, the "54th NAACP Image Awards" will continue a tradition of excellence, uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to these values.One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards draws the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Previous years' attendees and winners include Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Hudson, Rihanna, Wizkid, Lizzo, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Jamie Foxx, Chloe x Halle, Regé-Jean Page, Daniel Kaluuya, Michaela Coel, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Blair Underwood, Will Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Kerry Washington, Anthony Anderson, Sterling K. Brown, Loni Love, Sheryl Underwood, Halle Berry, Common, Dwayne Johnson, Audra Day, John Legend, Lena Waithe, Tracee Ellis Ross, David Oyelowo, Laverne Cox, Octavia Spencer, Issa Rae, Trevor Noah, Yara Shahidi, Danai Gurira, Jacob Latimore, Jill Scott, H.E.R., Jay Pharoah, Jemele Hill, Loretta Devine, Sylvester Stallone, Meta Golding, Michael Smith, Tyler James Williams, Ava DuVernay, the late Chadwick Boseman and many more.Winners of the "54th NAACP Image Awards" will be revealed via telecast on February 25, 2023, on BET. NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories virtually February 20-23 via naacpimageawards.net and at an Awards Dinner and Program on February 24. For more on the "54th NAACP Image Awards" please visit BET.com.



