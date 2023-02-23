Queen Latifah To Host "54th NAACP Image Awards"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
BET and the NAACP announced that GRAMMY(R) award-winning musician, critically acclaimed Emmy and Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress and producer Queen
Latifah will host the "54th NAACP Image Awards" airing LIVE on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET. The live show will also simulcast across Paramount Global networks including BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.
"It's an honor to host the "54th NAACP Image Awards," especially in the year we are celebrating 50 years of hip hop," said Queen
Latifah. "This is a night to celebrate Black
excellence and Black
contributions to our industry and beyond. Celebrating one another, lifting each other up and you know we'll have fun doing it!"
"Queen Latifah is one of our generation's most influential and iconic voices. We are excited to collaborate with the groundbreaking megastar as she hosts the NAACP Image Awards," said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music
Programming & Music
Strategy at BET. "As always, we look forward to partnering with the NAACP to celebrate Black
creativity and ingenuity for an unforgettable night of Black
excellence that will inspire, entertain and empower viewers worldwide."
"This year's NAACP Image Awards will be an amazing celebration, highlighting the major accomplishments of political leaders, entertainers, activists and other changemakers. It will also be a night that shows how our community can come together and impact each other and the world in a positive way," said Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO.
The star-studded evening will also feature A-list presenters taking the stage, including Brian White, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Damson Idris, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Janelle James, Jonathan Majors, Kerry Washington, Letitia Wright, Morris Chestnut, Ms. Pat, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, NAACP Chairman Leon W. Russell, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Terrence Howard, Tracee Ellis Ross and Zendaya.
The Activist of the Year Award will be presented to Dr. Derrick Lee Foward, president of the Dayton Unit of the NAACP and a vice president of the Ohio NAACP. Dr. Foward has been a strong advocate for civil and human rights for nearly two decades through his work with the NAACP. The Youth Activist of the Year Award will be presented to Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council president Bradley Ross Jackson. Jackson helped organize a peaceful protest of 1,000 people to demand justice for the murder of George
Floyd, one of the largest demonstrations held in Bloomington, Ind.
Previously announced "54th NAACP Image Awards" honorees include U.S. Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) who will be honored with the prestigious Chairman's Award, civil rights attorney Benjamin
Crump, who will receive the Social Justice
Impact Award, and Gabrielle
Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade, who will receive the President's Award.
The NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories virtually from Feb. 20-23 on www.naacpimageawards.net, and at an awards dinner and program on Feb. 24. The awards dinner will be hosted by actress Bresha Webb. Awards dinner presenters include Coco Jones, Dominique Thorne, Tichina Arnold, Amber
Riley, Paula Newsome, April Ryan, Skai Jackson, Alaya "That Girl Lay Lay" High, Angie Martinez, Niecy Nash-Betts, Tobe Nwigwe, Tye Tribbett, Armani White, Wendell Pierce, "Harlem" cast members Meagan Good, Tyler Lepley, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai, writer/director Tracy Oliver
("Harlem", "First Wives Club") and more.
The "54th NAACP Image Awards" is presented by Wells Fargo and sponsored by Bank of America, Gushers, Google, Airbnb, Amazon, FedEx, Lowe's, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Audible, Bacardi and Mielle.
Monday, February 20
Awards Night One (Virtual)
Outstanding International Song
Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Outstanding Music
Video/Visual Album
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Outstanding Male Artist
Outstanding Female Artist
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
Outstanding Album
Tuesday, February 21
Awards Night Two (Virtual)
Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction
Outstanding Literary Work - Non-Fiction
Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author
Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/ Autobiography
Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional
Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry
Outstanding Literary Work - Children
Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens
Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
Outstanding Talk Series
Wednesday, February 22
Awards Night Three (Virtual)
Outstanding Short-Form Series - Comedy or Drama
Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special - Reality/Nonfiction
Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)
Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Outstanding Children's Program
Outstanding Animated Series
Outstanding Guest Performance
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
Thursday, February 23
Reception & Fashion Show (In-person)
Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Film)
Outstanding Make-up (Television or Film)
Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film)
Awards Night Four (Virtual)
Outstanding Podcast - News and Information
Outstanding Podcast - Society and Culture
Outstanding Podcast - Lifestyle / Self-Help
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Writing in a Drama
Series
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Directing in a Drama
Series
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary
Friday, February 24
Awards Night Five (In-person dinner)
Activist of the Year
Youth Activist of the Year
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
Outstanding Drama
Series
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal
Outstanding New Artist
Outstanding Podcast - Arts and Entertainment
Outstanding Social Media Personality
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama
Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Schedule and category announcements subject to change. If a category is not listed above, it has not been determined which day it will be presented.
Globally recognized as one of the most distinguished multicultural award shows, the "54th NAACP Image Awards" will continue a tradition of excellence, uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to these values.
One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black
excellence, the NAACP Image Awards draws the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Previous years' attendees and winners include Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Hudson, Rihanna, Wizkid, Lizzo, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Prince
Harry & Meghan Markle, Jamie Foxx, Chloe
x Halle, Regé-Jean Page, Daniel
Kaluuya, Michaela Coel, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Blair Underwood, Will Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Viola Davis, Gabrielle
Union-Wade, Kerry Washington, Anthony Anderson, Sterling K. Brown, Loni Love, Sheryl Underwood, Halle Berry, Common, Dwayne Johnson, Audra Day, John Legend, Lena Waithe, Tracee Ellis Ross, David
Oyelowo, Laverne Cox, Octavia Spencer, Issa Rae, Trevor Noah, Yara Shahidi, Danai Gurira, Jacob Latimore, Jill Scott, H.E.R., Jay Pharoah, Jemele Hill, Loretta Devine, Sylvester Stallone, Meta Golding, Michael Smith, Tyler James
Williams, Ava DuVernay, the late Chadwick Boseman and many more.
Winners of the "54th NAACP Image Awards" will be revealed via telecast on February 25, 2023, on BET. NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories virtually February 20-23 via naacpimageawards.net and at an Awards Dinner and Program on February 24. For more on the "54th NAACP Image Awards" please visit BET.com.