Peter Gabriel Announces New UK Date On i/o - The Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Peter Gabriel announces an extra date at the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on the 20th June 2023 for his 2023 tour across the UK & Europe. The tour marks his first solo shows outside of North America since 2014's Back to Front Tour celebrating the era-defining album So. Produced by Live Nation, the tour in Europe will kick off in Krakow, Poland on 18 May 2023, with dates in Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the UK and Ireland. The tour will then continue in North America in the late summer/fall with dates and ticket information to follow.i/o - The Tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Full details on the i/o album will follow. Peter Gabriel said of the tour: "It's been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there."For complete tour and ticket information, VIP Packages and more visit: https://www.livenation.co.ukTour dates:Thu, 18th May 2023 Krakow, Poland TAURON ArenaSat, 20th May 2023 Verona, Italy Verona ArenaSun, 21st May 2023 Milan, Italy Mediolanum ArenaTue, 23rd May 2023 Paris, France AccorHotels ArenaWed, 24th May 2023 Lille, France Stade Pierre-MauroyFri, 26th May 2023 Berlin, Germany WaldbuehneSun, 28th May 2023 Munich, Germany KoenigsplatzTue, 30th May 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal ArenaWed, 31st May 2023 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii ArenaFri, 2nd Jun 2023 Bergen, Norway KoengenMon, 5th Jun 2023 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo DomeTue, 6th Jun 2023 Antwerp, Belgium SportpaleisThu, 8th Jun 2023 Zurich, Switzerland HallenstadionSat, 10th Jun 2023 Cologne, Germany Lanxess ArenaMon, 12th Jun 2023 Hamburg, Germany Barclays ArenaTue, 13th Jun 2023 Frankfurt, Germany FesthalleThu, 15th Jun 2023 Bordeaux, France Arkea ArenaSat, 17th Jun 2023 Birmingham, UK Utilita ArenaMon, 19th Jun 2023 London, UK The O2Tue, 20th Jun 2023 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint ArenaThu, 22nd Jun 2023 Glasgow, UK OVO HydroFri, 23rd Jun 2023 Manchester, UK AO ArenaSun, 25th Jun 2023 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena Peter Gabriel first came to international prominence with the success of Genesis, a band that he co-founded while still at school. Since leaving Genesis in 1975, his recording career has included eleven studio albums, film soundtracks for Alan Parker's 'Birdy', Martin Scorsese's 'The Last Temptation of Christ' and Philip Noyce's 'Rabbit Proof Fence' as well as numerous live albums. His wider musical career has included multiple Grammy Awards, the world-renowned Real World Studios, the formation of the Real World Records label, and in 1980 the creation of WOMAD, the festival that has launched the careers of many artists from around the world and has just celebrated its 40th anniversary.



