Peter Gabriel Announces New UK Date On i/o - The Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Peter Gabriel announces an extra date at the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on the 20th June 2023 for his 2023 tour across the UK & Europe. The tour marks his first solo shows outside of North America since 2014's Back to Front Tour celebrating the era-defining album So. Produced by Live Nation, the tour in Europe will kick off in Krakow, Poland on 18 May 2023, with dates in Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the UK and Ireland. The tour will then continue in North America in the late summer/fall with dates and ticket information to follow.

i/o - The Tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Full details on the i/o album will follow.

Peter Gabriel said of the tour: "It's been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there."
For complete tour and ticket information, VIP Packages and more visit: https://www.livenation.co.uk

Tour dates:
Thu, 18th May 2023 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena
Sat, 20th May 2023 Verona, Italy Verona Arena
Sun, 21st May 2023 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena
Tue, 23rd May 2023 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
Wed, 24th May 2023 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Fri, 26th May 2023 Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne
Sun, 28th May 2023 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz
Tue, 30th May 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
Wed, 31st May 2023 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena
Fri, 2nd Jun 2023 Bergen, Norway Koengen
Mon, 5th Jun 2023 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
Tue, 6th Jun 2023 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
Thu, 8th Jun 2023 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
Sat, 10th Jun 2023 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
Mon, 12th Jun 2023 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena
Tue, 13th Jun 2023 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle
Thu, 15th Jun 2023 Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena
Sat, 17th Jun 2023 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena
Mon, 19th Jun 2023 London, UK The O2
Tue, 20th Jun 2023 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena
Thu, 22nd Jun 2023 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
Fri, 23rd Jun 2023 Manchester, UK AO Arena
Sun, 25th Jun 2023 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

Peter Gabriel first came to international prominence with the success of Genesis, a band that he co-founded while still at school. Since leaving Genesis in 1975, his recording career has included eleven studio albums, film soundtracks for Alan Parker's 'Birdy', Martin Scorsese's 'The Last Temptation of Christ' and Philip Noyce's 'Rabbit Proof Fence' as well as numerous live albums. His wider musical career has included multiple Grammy Awards, the world-renowned Real World Studios, the formation of the Real World Records label, and in 1980 the creation of WOMAD, the festival that has launched the careers of many artists from around the world and has just celebrated its 40th anniversary.






