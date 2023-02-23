Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 23/02/2023

The Stylistics Announce Greatest Hits Tour - October/ November/ December 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Stylistics, who are currently on a sold out tour in the US, are proud to announce a 25 UK 'Greatest Hits Tour' in October/November/December 2023, which opens at the York Barbican - October 29th, 2023 and taking in Nottingham Royal Concert Hall - November 2nd, 2023, Birmingham The Alexandra - November 14th, 2023, Croydon Fairfield Halls - November 16th, 2023 and Liverpool Philharmonic Hall - December 1st, 2023.
• Tickets go on sale : 9.00am on Friday, February 24th 2023.

With their charisma, style and harmony - The Stylistics, Airrion Love and Herb Murrell (from the original line up) with Barrington 'Bo' Henderson and Jason Sharp - have evolved into one of the best-selling Philadelphia groups ever.
They will be sharing magic moments from their greatest hits classics - 'I Can't Give You Anything'; 'I'm Stone In Love With You'; 'You Make Me Feel Brand New'; 'Let's Put It All Together' 'You Are Everything' and their
UK No.1 single 'I Can't Give You Anything (But My Love)' plus much more...

OCTOBER
29 - York Barbican
31 - Stockport Plaza

NOVEMBER
2 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
3 - Oxford New Theatre
4 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
5 - Chatham Central Theatre
7 - Weymouth Pavilion
9 - Ipswich Regent Theatre
10 - Cambridge Corn Exchange
11 - Herefordshire Holme Lacy House Hotel
12 - Portsmouth Guildhall
14 - Birmingham The Alexandra
15 - Bath Forum
16 - Croydon Fairfield Halls
17 - Stevenage Leisure Centre
19 - Eastleigh Concorde Club
21 - Eastbourne Congress Theatre
22 - Stoke-on-Trent Regent Theatre
23 - Reading The Hexagon
25 - Doncaster The Dome
26 - Stockton Globe
28 - Bradford St George's Hall
30 - Carlisle The Sands Centre

DECEMBER
1 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
2 - Nidd Hall Hotel, Harrogate
Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk and the venues direct.

The Stylistics have under their belt: seven Gold albums, five Gold singles, two Double Gold singles, eight Platinum albums, one Double Platinum album, four Platinum singles, along with a Grammy nomination in 1974 for "You Make Me Feel Brand New" and a plaque on the Walk Of Fame in 1994, in Center City, Philadelphia. In May 2004, they were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall Of Fame.
A tour not to be missed...






