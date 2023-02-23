The Stylistics Announce Greatest Hits Tour - October/ November/ December 2023



• Tickets go on sale : 9.00am on Friday, February 24th 2023.



With their charisma, style and harmony - The Stylistics, Airrion Love and Herb Murrell (from the original line up) with Barrington 'Bo' Henderson and Jason Sharp - have evolved into one of the best-selling Philadelphia groups ever.

They will be sharing magic moments from their greatest hits classics - 'I Can't Give You Anything'; 'I'm Stone In Love With You'; 'You Make Me Feel

UK No.1 single 'I Can't Give You Anything (But My Love)' plus much more...



OCTOBER

29 - York Barbican

31 - Stockport Plaza



NOVEMBER

2 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

3 - Oxford New Theatre

4 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

5 - Chatham Central Theatre

7 - Weymouth Pavilion

9 - Ipswich Regent Theatre

10 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

11 - Herefordshire Holme Lacy House Hotel

12 - Portsmouth Guildhall

14 - Birmingham The Alexandra

15 - Bath Forum

16 - Croydon Fairfield Halls

17 - Stevenage Leisure Centre

19 - Eastleigh Concorde Club

21 - Eastbourne Congress Theatre

22 - Stoke-on-Trent Regent Theatre

23 - Reading The Hexagon

25 - Doncaster The Dome

26 - Stockton Globe

28 - Bradford St George's Hall

30 - Carlisle The Sands Centre



DECEMBER

1 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

2 - Nidd Hall Hotel, Harrogate

Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk and the venues direct.



The Stylistics have under their belt: seven Gold albums, five Gold singles, two

A tour not to be missed... New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Stylistics, who are currently on a sold out tour in the US, are proud to announce a 25 UK 'Greatest Hits Tour' in October/November/December 2023, which opens at the York Barbican - October 29th, 2023 and taking in Nottingham Royal Concert Hall - November 2nd, 2023, Birmingham The Alexandra - November 14th, 2023, Croydon Fairfield Halls - November 16th, 2023 and Liverpool Philharmonic Hall - December 1st, 2023.• Tickets go on sale : 9.00am on Friday, February 24th 2023.With their charisma, style and harmony - The Stylistics, Airrion Love and Herb Murrell (from the original line up) with Barrington 'Bo' Henderson and Jason Sharp - have evolved into one of the best-selling Philadelphia groups ever.They will be sharing magic moments from their greatest hits classics - 'I Can't Give You Anything'; 'I'm Stone In Love With You'; 'You Make Me Feel Brand New'; 'Let's Put It All Together' 'You Are Everything' and theirUK No.1 single 'I Can't Give You Anything (But My Love)' plus much more...OCTOBER29 - York Barbican31 - Stockport PlazaNOVEMBER2 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall3 - Oxford New Theatre4 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion5 - Chatham Central Theatre7 - Weymouth Pavilion9 - Ipswich Regent Theatre10 - Cambridge Corn Exchange11 - Herefordshire Holme Lacy House Hotel12 - Portsmouth Guildhall14 - Birmingham The Alexandra15 - Bath Forum16 - Croydon Fairfield Halls17 - Stevenage Leisure Centre19 - Eastleigh Concorde Club21 - Eastbourne Congress Theatre22 - Stoke-on-Trent Regent Theatre23 - Reading The Hexagon25 - Doncaster The Dome26 - Stockton Globe28 - Bradford St George's Hall30 - Carlisle The Sands CentreDECEMBER1 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall2 - Nidd Hall Hotel, HarrogateTickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk and the venues direct.The Stylistics have under their belt: seven Gold albums, five Gold singles, two Double Gold singles, eight Platinum albums, one Double Platinum album, four Platinum singles, along with a Grammy nomination in 1974 for "You Make Me Feel Brand New" and a plaque on the Walk Of Fame in 1994, in Center City, Philadelphia. In May 2004, they were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall Of Fame.A tour not to be missed...



