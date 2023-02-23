The Black Moods Launch Beer Collaboration With Walter Station Brewery; Debut "Hollywood" Music Video





Located in a 1960's era New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Arizona-based modern classic rock & roll trio THE BLACK MOODS have partnered with downtown Phoenix's Walter Station Brewery on their collaborative "Hollywood and Lime," a light blonde ale with hints of cherry and bright lime flavors. Brewed with select malts and hops for a handcrafted flavor profile and just a hint of tartness, "Hollywood and Lime" is perfect for Arizona's spring season as the temperature start to warm and the days get longer. The beer was named after THE BLACK MOODS' single "Hollywood," featured on their 2022 album INTO THE NIGHT. The trio have today (February 21) revealed the official " Hollywood " music video, directed and filmed by videographer and longtime friend Domonick Giorgianni (Domino Effect Productions) It unflinchingly looks at the dark side beneath the glitz and glamour of the star-studded entertainment capital.The "Hollywood and Lime" ale will be released March 9 as a limited edition offering in 12oz cans available to be purchased as a six-pack and/or case at Walter Station Brewery as well as at select restaurants, bars and bottle shops in the greater Phoenix area. To celebrate the video's release and kick off the beginning of their spring co-headlining "March Radness" tour (3/24-4/7), THE BLACK MOODS will perform a special show at Walter Station Brewery's taproom, located in downtown Phoenix in a refurbished 1960's-era Phoenix Fire Department Station, on Thursday, March 9. Tickets are on sale now for the limited capacity show for $35 which includes admission, one 12oz can of "Hollywood and Lime," and an exclusively designed "Hollywood and Lime" beer koozie. The beer will also be offered on draft for this event only and attendees can purchase limited-release six-packs at the end of the night. Reserve your tickets now HERE."We're excited to announce that we're partnering up with Jim and Walter Station Brewery to release the first-ever Black Moods beer, 'Hollywood and Lime,'" says THE BLACK MOODS front man Josh Kennedy. "It will turn all your bad feelings into good feelings!""Brewing a beer with and for The Black Moods was an idea I've had since the guys played at the brewery while it was still under construction back in 2016," shares Walter Station Brewery co-owner Jim Erickson. "It was an amazing show and an opportunity to introduce my friends, family and brewing community to the band, which everyone loved and still talk about today. Having seen The Black Moods a couple of years earlier at a show in Mexico, I quickly became a fan of the music but also the vibe of the band and how they seemed to be really connected to their own community and uber approachable. It was similar to how I saw, or hoped to see, my brewery would interact with the beer community. After a couple of idea pitches back and forth between myself and the band, and lots of sampling, we settled on developing an easy-drinking beer that they could enjoy while hanging out with friends, rehearsing or before a show. 'Hollywood and Lime' got its name while all of us were sitting at the brewery one evening and discussing their new album which included the single 'Hollywood,' and the rest is history. Sid Rhea, a friend of the band and a talented artist, contributed the artwork and graphics for the can labels. An excellent label for an excellent beer for an excellent band."THE BLACK MOODS - Josh Kennedy (vocals, guitar), Chico Diaz (drums), Jordan Hoffman (bass) - have performed on stages across North America alongside acts including The Doors' Robby Krieger, Shinedown, Jane's Addiction, Whitesnake, Collective Soul, The Dead Daisies and The Gin Blossoms. The trio released their fourth album INTO THE NIGHT in 2022 via Wit Hustle/The Orchard/Steelhorse Entertainment with Grammy Award-nominated producer Johnny "K" Karkazis (Disturbed, 3 Doors Down) who they previously enlisted for their critically acclaimed 2020 effort, SUNSHINE. INTO THE NIGHT's 12 tracks were lauded by Metal Edge Magazine as "raw, riff-heavy, blues-drenched rock delivered with a nod to the classic acts that came before them, but filtered through a youthful, high-energy lens." Catch the band on tour at one of the below dates!THE BLACK MOODS Tour Dates3/9 Phoenix, AZ @ Walter Station Brewery (Beer Release Show)3/24 Nashville, TN @ The Basement #3/25 Huntsville, AL @ The Camp #3/27 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café #3/28 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows #3/29 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place #3/30 Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft's #3/31 Akron, OH @ The Empire 4/1 Toledo, OH @ The Ottawa Tavern #4/2 Joliet, IL @ The Forge #4/4 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room #4/6 Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios #4/7 Kansas City, MO @ Vivo #5/6 Phoenix, AZ - UFEST 2023 @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre# March Radness Tour with The Dead DeadsWalter Station Brewery is a collaborative effort between Jim Erickson and Kirk Strawn, both of Phoenix AZ. Jim Erickson is from a background of Sales and Marketing and an avid homebrewer as well as the original brewer for Walter Station. Kirk Strawn is a former Physician turned entrepreneur and is the face of the burgeoning Walter Productions in the Phoenix Area with several event properties offering music, art and community outreach. Both Jim and Kirk share a passion for Craft Beer and spawned their relationship while both were members of a brewing club located in Scottsdale AZ. Walter Station Brewery is best described by their tagline "Local, Community, Craft", which can be found throughout their marketing and social media messages and adorns all their packaged beer, as the goal of the company is to produce the best beer possible while sticking to their local roots and remaining an engaging member of their neighborhood. Walter Station produces Ales and Lagers, using traditional methods but with, sometimes, unusual ideas or ingredients. Staying true to style is important but just as important is to push the boundaries of traditional beer and use both Local and Global ideas to bring new experiences to their fans.Located in a 1960's era Phoenix Fire Department Station, the brewery was built by leaving as much of the original building and architecture as possible as it remains one of only three of the original 12 buildings that were built throughout the Phoenix Area. To this day, Walter Station enjoys a "special relationship" with the Firefighting Community as you will often see past and current members of the Department in the brewery enjoying a beer in their Old Station 29. Now offering great beers, traditional pub food and live music several nights a week from local bands as well as a welcoming stage for musicians traveling through Arizona.



