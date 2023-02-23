Cecile McLorin Salvant, Sam Gendel, Jeff Parker, Makaya McCraven Nominated For Deutscher Jazzpreis





Cécile McLorin Salvant's



Sam Gendel's new album, COOKUP, is out this Friday. On the album, Gendel and his friends and collaborators Gabe Noel and



Jeff Parker's latest album, Forfolks, was released on International Anthem in December 2021, on Nonesuch as well in the US. The solo guitar album includes interpretations of Thelonious Monk's "Ugly Beauty" and the standard "My Ideal," plus six original compositions: two earlier tunes, "Four Folks" and "La Jetée," and four new loop-driven, stratiform works that marry melodic improvisation with electronic textures. "A beautifully freewheeling, guitar-driven expression of joy and musical exploration," says Guitar World, "a masterpiece of improvisation." "Beautiful, resonant, and focused," says the Quietus. "This matches anything he's produced during his career so far."



Makaya McCraven's new album, In These Times, was released on International Anthem / XL Recordings in New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to Cécile McLorin Salvant, Sam Gendel, Jeff Parker, and Makaya McCraven, who have all been nominated for Deutscher Jazzpreis in Germany. Salvant is nominated for International Vocal Album for her Nonesuch debut album, Ghost Song; Gendel and Parker are up for International String Instruments; and McCraven for International Drums/Percussion. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremy in Bremen on April 27.Cécile McLorin Salvant's Ghost Song features a diverse mix of seven originals and five interpretations on the themes of ghosts, nostalgia, and yearning. The Arts Desk exclaims: "The treasure trove of marvels that is Ghost Song exceeds all expectations." Salvant's new album, Mélusine, a mix of five originals and interpretations of nine songs, dating as far back as the 12th century, mostly sung in French along with Occitan, English, and Haitian Kreyòl, is due March 24.Sam Gendel's new album, COOKUP, is out this Friday. On the album, Gendel and his friends and collaborators Gabe Noel and Philippe Melanson interpret R&B and soul hits originally released between 1992 and 2004 by Ginuwine, 112, Aaliyah, All-4-One, Soul 4 Real, Beyoncé, Joe, Erykah Badu, Mario, SWV, and Boyz II Men.Jeff Parker's latest album, Forfolks, was released on International Anthem in December 2021, on Nonesuch as well in the US. The solo guitar album includes interpretations of Thelonious Monk's "Ugly Beauty" and the standard "My Ideal," plus six original compositions: two earlier tunes, "Four Folks" and "La Jetée," and four new loop-driven, stratiform works that marry melodic improvisation with electronic textures. "A beautifully freewheeling, guitar-driven expression of joy and musical exploration," says Guitar World, "a masterpiece of improvisation." "Beautiful, resonant, and focused," says the Quietus. "This matches anything he's produced during his career so far."Makaya McCraven's new album, In These Times, was released on International Anthem / XL Recordings in Europe this past September, on Nonesuch as well in the US. It made several year's best album lists, including those of Pitchfork ("a high-water mark for [his] technique"), NPR Music's Nate Chinen ("the culmination of a years-long experiment in groove ... just might be Makaya McCraven's manifesto"), and Treble ("McCraven's masterwork").



