Tour Dates 23/02/2023

Christine & The Queens Announces The American Live Debut Of His New Creative Era

Christine & The Queens Announces The American Live Debut Of His New Creative Era

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multifaceted French phenomenon Christine and the Queens announces the American live debut of his exciting new creative era. On top of his highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival return for the third time, he'll perform live in San Francisco on 4.13 and will play Coachella side shows in San Diego on 4.18 and LA's Fonda on 4.19. Tickets will be available on Friday 2.24 @ 12pm PST.

Recently, he revealed that last year's album Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue) is indeed a prologue serving as context for more new music coming in 2023.

The self-produced 13-track Redcar features singles "Je te vois enfin", "rien dire" and the official visual for "la chanson du chevalier" features Chris performing alongside Rodin's masterpiece l'Age d'airain.

Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue) is his first new project since his highly-acclaimed 2020 EP La vita nuova, and follows two acclaimed hit albums by Christine and the Queens; Chaleur Humaine / Christine and the Queens (2014) and Chris (2018), and most recent collaborations with Charli XCX & Caroline Polachek ("New Shapes") and 070 Shake ("Body").

Christine and the Queens live:
Thu 4.13 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom tickets
Sun 4.16 - Indio, CA @ Coachella
Tue 4.17 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's tickets
Wed 4.19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda tickets
Sun 4.23 - Indio, CA @ Coachella






